Wind energy is entering the farce stage. It has never made economic sense because the capacity factors are too low, but now the whole thing is now turning into one ludicrous exercise in nonsense (a/k/a flapdoodle). The turbine blades are longer than many of our highest skyscrapers are tall. They are so big, in fact, they can no longer be transported by normal means. And, the solution is a proposed plane so big, so ugly and so ridiculous that we can only refer to it as flying flapdoodle.

The basic story can be found here, here and here, and JoNova pulls it all together. It truly begins, though, with the fact there is no way to justify wind energy without venturing into increasingly bizarre schemes that provides more hope to the naive and more renewables grift for the greedy. That’s because natural gas, for example, had a capacity factor of 58.8% in 2023 whereas wind energy achieved only 33.5%.

That means that, for two-thirds of the time in the case of anyone depending on wind, a backup source of dispatchable energy (e.g., coal, natural gas, nuclear) is needed and it must be available when needed. Wind turbines, therefore, can only add to the cost of electricity. It’s that simple to anyone with common sense.

So, what is the wind industry to do to stay alive after four decades of subsidies? Just go bigger and wilder, of course. That means ever more gigantic structures and with that comes a practical problem of how to get them to where the subdidies and winds are. They’re even now getting to the point of being too long to be trucked and boats and trains don’t go everywhere. But, engineers, are always proud to say ‘we can do anything, given the money’ and money has never been an obstacle for the grifters.

Given that set of circumstances, the engineer and grifter partnership has come up with the flying flapdoodle pictured below:

Turbine Blade Being loaded into The Windrunner by Radia

Here are some facts about the flying flapdoodle from Interesting Engineering:

The WindRunner’s colossal dimensions dwarf even the most iconic commercial aircraft. Measuring an astounding 356 feet long, with a height of 79 feet and a wingspan of 261 feet, it outstrips the Boeing 747-8’s length by 106 feet.

WindRunner’s technology could allow blades to reach 300 feet higher than the current average, rivaling iconic American structures in height.

The WindRunner’s gargantuan form will necessitate specialized infrastructure. 6,000-foot semi-prepared runways will be needed at sites where turbine blades are manufactured to accommodate its landings and takeoffs.

Bear in mind those 6,000 feet runways will be needed, not only where the turbine blades are manufactured, but also where they are installed, of course. The idea of the gigantic turbines, moreover, are intended to capture more wind and, thereby, “making wind energy competitive in areas currently not viable.” That means the flying flapdoodles could be bringing big wind to you unless you live in the vicinity of a Porsche or Range Rover dealership, in which case, you won’t have to worry about it. Their customers simply woouldn’t tolerate it.

How much crazier will wind energy grifters and true believers get before they finally concede it’s all flapdoodle? My guess it will continue as long as there is this set of giveaways for wind. There’s no mention I can find that Radia is getting any of the grift itself yet but it benefits by the wind subsidies and incentives, of course, and, again, my guess is they’ll soon lining up at trough with the others.

