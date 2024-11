Flying cars again? Yes, and here's the website, and below is an image of the latest attempt at making the Jetsons come to life:

Source: XPeng (Fair Use)

John Cadogan, of course, has some definite opinions on this:

The world get more bizarre by the day. Thank goodness we have some folks such as Cadogan who are able to bring things back down to earth.

#XPeng #FlyingCar #EVs #Australia #China #Cadogan