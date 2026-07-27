Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

In April, MDN reported that PowerTransitions, an independent power producer specializing in redeveloping legacy power facilities, had agreed to acquire five New York gas-fired power plants — Batavia, Hillburn, Massena, Shoemaker, and Sterling — totaling 323 megawatts (MW) from Alliance Energy Group affiliates (see PowerTransitions Buying 5 Gas-Fired Power Plants in Anti-Gas NY). The company announced yesterday that it has closed on its purchase.

After the original announcement about buying five plants, PowerTransitions announced a deal to buy a sixth (much larger) gas-fired power plant in NY (see PowerTransitions Buys 6th Gas-Fired Power Plant in Anti-Gas NY). In that post, we list each power station, where it’s located, and the particulars (how much it produces, where the molecules come from to power it). The upshot is that most of these power plants are powered by Marcellus/Utica molecules.

Alliance Energy Group’s Natural Gas Power Plant in Western New York State, Source: http://allianceenergy.net/batavia-power-plant.html

Yesterday’s press release about completing the purchase contains some interesting language:

PowerTransitions®, a leading independent power producer specializing in the redevelopment of legacy power and industrial facilities, announced today that it closed on an acquisition of five power generation facilities totaling 323MW. The natural gas fired power generating facilities—Hillburn, Shoemaker, Massena, Batavia, and Sterling—are located throughout New York and have supplied power in NYISO for decades. The scale and existing grid infrastructure make the sites ideal candidates for co-located development into robust energy campuses, including new energy storage systems, allowing PowerTransitions to layer in new capacity to enhance reliability for the surrounding grid. The acquisition increases the Company’s total operating assets to approximately 550 MW across NYISO, PJM and ISO-NE. When combined with the pending acquisition of the Roseton Generating Station, PowerTransitions will operate a portfolio of over 1,800 MW. “Closing on these power generation facilities is PowerTransitions’ first step into New York,” said Sean Long, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PowerTransitions. “We look forward to working with the plants’ experienced workforces and the surrounding communities to ensure continued reliability as electricity demand grows in the region, and investing in the long-term future of new energy assets in the community.” About PowerTransitions® PowerTransitions® is a leading independent power producer specializing in owning operating legacy power generation facilities and redeveloping retired power and industrial facilities into new power generation, energy storage systems, and on-site powered land campuses. PowerTransitions leads all aspects of its redevelopment projects, from deconstruction and remediation of the sites to development, financing and owning new power generation, energy storage facilities, and powered land for advanced manufacturer and data center campuses. For more information on PowerTransitions, please visit www.power-transitions.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Did you notice this sentence: “The scale and existing grid infrastructure make the sites ideal candidates for co-located development into robust energy campuses, including new energy storage systems, allowing PowerTransitions to layer in new capacity to enhance reliability for the surrounding grid.” Corporate speak and gobbledygook.

“Co-located development” means building new energy-consuming or energy-producing facilities on the same site as the existing plant, behind or adjacent to the existing interconnection, rather than siting them elsewhere and running new lines. In other words, the sites are a perfect place to build an AI data center.

Except Gov. Kathy Hochul has banned new data centers over 50 MW for the next year (see NY Gov. Hochul Goes BANANA, Bans Data Centers for at Least 1 Year). PowerTransitions can’t say “data center” out loud without incurring the wrath of Queen Kathy and her environmental posse. They have to use code words and corporate speak.

We wish PowerTransitions the very best. We’re happy they are looking to expand gas-fired power in the Empire State and potentially add data centers to their sites. They’re braver than we are.

Editor’s Note: Shepstone Management consulted with Alliance Energy at various times over the years when the company was relatively young.

#NewYork #MDN #PowerTransitions #PowerPlants #NaturalGas #AllianceEnergy #Hochul #DataCenters #ColocatedDevelopment

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