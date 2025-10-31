Last week, we identified five leading voices in the media and policy world who emphasize human flourishing, prosperity, and well-being as central to energy policy. Today, we give readers five more examples of how science should be done and. in fact, must be done to have any credibility.

The five additional energy voices are:

John Christy

Will Happer

Richard Lindzen

Roger Pielke, Jr.

Steven E. Koonin

In the polarized realm of climate science, another group of researchers stands out for challenging mainstream narratives, often enduring significant personal and professional costs. John Christy, Will Happer, Richard Lindzen, Roger Pielke, Jr., and Steven E. Koonin, share a commitment to empirical rigor, skepticism of alarmist projections, and advocacy for open scientific debate. They paint a sharp contrast to the nonsense instilled by junk science into folks such as Phoebe in this short (two and one-half minutes) Katie Hopkins interview:

Phoebe is the perfect example of blind trust-funder activism, which can only be fought with forthright research, science that is, as opposed to advocacy dressed as if it were such.

While acknowledging varying degrees of human influence on climate, these five scientists critique overconfidence in models, challenge politicization of research, and fight the suppression of uncertainty. Their careers highlight the tension between scientific inquiry and ideological conformity.

Here, with the help of some AI background materials, is the story of each:

John Christy: Guardian of Empirical Data

John Christy, a professor of atmospheric science and director of the Earth System Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, holds a Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois. Since the 1990s, he has co-developed the UAH satellite temperature dataset, which shows modest tropospheric warming—approximately 0.13°C per decade since 1979—compared to IPCC model averages of 0.20–0.26°C. His research evaluates climate models, natural variability, and CO2 sensitivity, emphasizing discrepancies between projections and observations.

As Alabama’s state climatologist since 2000, Christy has faced relentless criticism, being labeled a “denier” with accusations of cherry-picking data and ties to the fossil fuel industry, despite receiving primarily federal funding. A 2014 New York Times profile highlighted his isolation and vilification, including media shaming for “embarrassing” the state. His 2017 paper on model biases drew scrutiny but was among the top downloaded papers in that year.

Despite professional ostracism, Christy remains civil, dismissing attacks lightly—“I’ve been called worse”—while testifying before Congress over 20 times, publishing peer-reviewed work, and collaborating on widely used datasets. His character reflects steadfast empiricism and gracious endurance, prioritizing evidence over ideology.

Will Happer: Physicist Challenging Alarmism

Will Happer, an American physicist and Princeton professor emeritus (1980–2014), earned a Ph.D. in physics from Princeton (1964). With over 200 publications in atomic physics and optics, he served as director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Research (1991–1993) and briefly on Trump’s National Security Council (2018–2019), challenging climate assessments. Not a climatologist, Happer argues CO2 is beneficial for plants and warming is overstated, co-founding the CO2 Coalition in 2015 and testifying before Congress.

Happer’s travails began in the 1990s with public skepticism, earning “climate denier” labels and misinformation accusations, some equating his views to Holocaust denial. Affiliations with fossil fuel-linked groups, revealed in a 2015 sting, intensified scrutiny. His “red team-blue team” proposal drew backlash for undermining science. Despite funding controversies (mostly government-sourced), Happer responds with data-focused arguments in lectures and writings, avoiding personal attacks, reflecting scientific curiosity and unflinching advocacy.

Richard Lindzen: Theorist of Climate Stability

Richard Lindzen, an atmospheric physicist and MIT professor emeritus (1983–2013), holds a Ph.D. in applied mathematics from Harvard (1964). Author of over 200 papers on atmospheric dynamics and climate variability, he contributed to NASA’s planetary efforts and the IPCC’s 2001 report. His “iris hypothesis” (2001) suggests tropical clouds limit warming, estimating low CO2 sensitivity (0.5–1.2°C per doubling) and viewing alarmism as politically driven.

Lindzen’s travails arose from 1990s op-eds questioning the severity of warming, leading to accusations of downplaying its impacts. MIT colleagues issued a 2017 fact-check letter deeming his claims misleading, while the media labeled him a fossil fuel-tied “contrarian,” resulting in ostracism and policy debates. By 2011, he felt academically isolated. Lindzen remains civil, engaging in forums, publishing critiques, and mentoring on rigor without inflammatory rhetoric, emphasizing balanced discourse and intellectual independence.

Roger Pielke, Jr.: Bridge Between Science and Policy

Roger Pielke, Jr., a political scientist and University of Colorado Boulder professor emeritus (2001–2024), holds degrees in mathematics (B.A., 1990), public policy (M.A., 1992), and political science (Ph.D., 1994). He founded CU’s Center for Science and Technology Policy Research (2001–2007) and authored books like The Honest Broker (2007). Accepting anthropogenic warming, he supports carbon taxes but critiques exaggerated claims, emphasizing adaptation and societal drivers of disaster costs.

Pielke’s travails include Climategate censorship attempts (2009), accusations of misinformation after a 2014 article, and a 2015 funding probe (cleared) that damaged his reputation. At CU, an activist faculty member closed his centers, increased his teaching load, and was unfairly investigated, ultimately leading to his early retirement at the age of 56. Despite being labeled a “heretic,” Pielke remains civil, documenting his experiences on his Substack, The Honest Broker, advocating for evidence-based policy without resorting to attacks, and continuing his research at AEI.

Steven E. Koonin: Voice for Scientific Restraint

Steven E. Koonin, born December 12, 1951, is an American theoretical physicist, environmental scientist, and professor at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering, where he directed the Center for Urban Science and Progress. Holding a Ph.D. in physics from MIT (1975), he has published over 200 papers on nuclear physics and computational modeling. As Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy (2009–2011), he shaped energy and climate research policy. Koonin accepts anthropogenic warming but argues that climate models are uncertain and alarmist narratives exaggerate the impacts, as detailed in his 2021 book, Unsettled.

Koonin’s travails stem from his public skepticism, particularly after Unsettled, which challenged claims such as the increasing intensity of hurricanes. Critics labeled him a “denier,” with Scientific Americanaccusing him of using selective data. His 2014 Wall Street Journal op-ed drew rebuttals. Despite receiving no funding from fossil fuels, he faced isolation and attacks for his congressional testimonies and engagements with the Heartland Institute. Koonin remains civil, advocating for “red team” reviews, delivering data-driven lectures, and emphasizing uncertainty without resorting to personal attacks, reflecting a commitment to clarity and inquiry.

These scientists, through their work, critiques, and resilience, have enriched climate science with data, theory, and policy insights, facing opposition yet persisting with civility and a commitment to open debate, urging a nuanced approach to climate challenges.

