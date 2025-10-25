The following five leading voices in the media and policy world are advocates who emphasize human flourishing, prosperity, and well-being as central to energy policy—often defending fossil fuels, nuclear power, and reliable energy sources against anti-human environmental narratives.

The five energy voices are:

Alex Epstein

Robert Bryce

Michael Shellenberger

Bjorn Lomborg

Judith Curry.

Each of these individuals exhibits a rationality based on the primacy of man in the world. It’s all us, in other words. It doesn’t mean we don’t care about eagles, whales, or any of the other great species. We most certainly do, and we challenge anyone to find a blog, a journal, or a website that talks more about the need to respect these beauties in an energy context than we do here at Energy Security and Freedom.

But, the human being must always come first, and we can surely protect our eagles and whales while still securing the energy needed to sustain our modern world.

Too much of our energy policy has ignored the needs of man. No clearer evidence of this exists than the effort of European nations, the UN, and the like to shove solar panels and other uneconomic types of energy onto Third World nations that need reliable energy, not virtue signaling to prop up a Climate Industrial Complex that is CIC with greed.

Indeed, George Carlin had it correct in this 8-minute video. The virtual signaling call to “save the planet” was perfectly absurd:

We need to replay this video with some regularity to gain some humility about what we can do and what we can’t do. We need, in short, to simply get serious about energy and the environment. Fortunately, our five energy voices provide that urgently needed perspective and, with the help of some AI research, here is what they’re doing for us:

Alex Epstein is a philosopher and energy expert who has become a foundational figure in energy humanism by arguing that human flourishing should be the primary metric for evaluating energy sources, including fossil fuels. In his influential books, “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels” and “Fossil Future,” Epstein posits that fossil fuels have dramatically improved human life by providing affordable, reliable energy that enables longer lifespans, better health, and greater opportunities, countering claims that they are inherently harmful. He critiques “green” movements as anti-human for prioritizing nature over people and advocates for liberating energy innovation across all sectors, including nuclear and hydrocarbons, to maximize global prosperity. Through his newsletter “Energy Talking Points,” media appearances on platforms like Fox News, and policy consultations, Epstein equips lawmakers and the public with arguments to promote energy abundance, influencing climate and energy policy debates. Robert Bryce is a veteran journalist, author, and film producer whose work advances energy humanism by highlighting how abundant, reliable electricity is essential for human equity, empowerment, and progress. In his book “A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations,” Bryce exposes the global electricity divide, where billions live with minimal power, and argues that closing this gap is key to addressing inequality, women’s rights, and even climate adaptation through human ingenuity. He critiques large-scale renewables like massive solar farms for encroaching on vital farmland, as detailed in his documentary “Sunblock,” which documents conflicts in Texas and calls for policies that preserve agricultural resources for future human needs. With over three decades of reporting, Bryce’s media presence in outlets like The Wall Street Journal and speaking engagements amplifies pro-human energy narratives, urging policymakers to prioritize practical, high-density energy sources like natural gas and nuclear over ideological green transitions.

Michael Shellenberger is an environmentalist and the founder of Environmental Progress. He embodies energy humanism through his “atomic humanism” concept, promoting nuclear energy as a pro-human solution to environmental and energy challenges. In “Apocalypse Never,” Shellenberger debunks exaggerated climate and ecological alarms, arguing that prosperity, cheap energy, and nuclear power allow humanity to thrive while protecting nature, rather than forcing de-growth or energy poverty. Having shifted from anti-nuclear activism to advocacy, he emphasizes that opposition to nuclear stems from misanthropic views and has testified before Congress on the benefits of nuclear for climate policy and human development. Shellenberger’s media influence, including Substack writings, Joe Rogan appearances, and international keynotes like at the IAEA, challenges liberal orthodoxies on renewables, pushing for evidence-based, humanistic approaches that integrate energy abundance with ecological stewardship. Bjorn Lomborg is a political scientist and director of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, whose energy humanism prioritizes rational, cost-benefit analyses to identify high-impact solutions for global issues, including climate, over panic-driven policies. In “False Alarm,” he argues that climate change is real but overhyped, and that focusing on adaptation through economic growth and affordable energy will make the world better and more resilient, even if warmer. His book “Best Things First” advocates investing in areas like health and education for greater human benefits than expensive green energy mandates. Collaborating with Nobel Laureates, Lomborg’s work influences policy by promoting innovative climate strategies that avoid energy poverty. His media presence, including Financial Times features and Joe Rogan discussions, spreads humanistic pragmatism, urging leaders to balance energy needs with environmental goals for maximum human welfare. Judith Curry is a climatologist and professor emerita at Georgia Tech, contributing to energy humanism by stressing uncertainty in climate science and advocating for energy policies that support human adaptation and resilience over alarmist transitions. In “Climate Uncertainty and Risk,” she critiques the UN’s climate paradigm as flawed. She proposes a framework where abundant energy is crucial for managing risks, rejecting rapid “green” shifts that could harm human progress. Curry argues for ingenuity in energy production, including fossil fuels and nuclear, to address changing climates without economic regression. Through her blog “Climate Etc.,” congressional testimonies, and media interviews, she influences policy by calling for evidence-based decisions prioritizing human needs, warning against the “craziness” of polarized climate debates that ignore natural variability and energy realities.

Summary:

Over the years, these brave energy humanists, as Steve likes to call them, have often faced what is, effectively, black-listing by much of the mainstreamress, social media and the Climate Industrial Complex. They are too often labeled as climate deniers or fossil fuel apologists, accused of being spreaders of misinformation for courageously challenging alarmist narratives.

They also face resistance from UN-aligned bodies, green NGOs, and progressive lawmakers who prioritize rapid decarbonization with no regard for practicalities, leading to canceled appearances, academic backlash, and personal attacks—exemplified by Curry’s retirement amid what she called the “craziness” of polarized debates.

Yet, they maintain influence through alternative platforms like Substack, podcasts (e.g., Joe Rogan), outlets such as Forbes and The Wall Street Journal, and congressional testimonies. Their emphasis on human-centric pragmatism resonates with skeptics of costly green transitions and garners praise.That’s because they provide hard evidence-based counterpoints to ideological orthodoxy that is only sustained by big bucks from green grifters and other special interests.

When the history of energy, environmental, and economic development is written, it will be very kind to all five of our favorite energy voices, who are, after all, apostles of common sense.

