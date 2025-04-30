Geoff, he of Geoff Buys Car fame, does a wonderful video on another EV problem. What do you do when your EV maker goes belly up?
AS usual, Geoff provides a lot of humor to his discussion of a very real EV issue.
Enjoy!
#GeoffBuysCars #Fisker #Ocean #EVs #Bankruptcy
The lithium battery eventually deploys as a bomb. It's just a question of when will the casing wear. Lithium and water
combines as thermal run away. So they become next gen land mines. So a more interesting rock. A bomb rock.
That’s humorous and I don’t feel sorry for the lady that has the fisker - the warning signs were in flashing bright neon about the company and the troublesome vehicles - or more appropriately garden decorations.
His slap at LinkedIn is spot on. It has been overrun with mindless twits.