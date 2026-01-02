The MacMaster covers the latest attempt to get you out of your car altogether and understand that whatever the UK does will be followed by California, New York, and every other blue state and green nation. That’s because the idea is to get you out of your car altogether and into “15-minute cities” where you can be better controlled. The following 15-minutes of video explains in detail:

Enjoy and be warned! This is the future the powerful wish to impose on all of us, here, there, and everywhere around the globe.

#EVcharging #EVs #MacMaster #EVevangelists #ElectricCars

Share