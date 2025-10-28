My favorite news source is Instapundit, which I visit several times each day. This morning, there is a link to this story from the Pacific Northwest, which is as blue as it gets these days, of course, with every political leader competing to outdo the leftism of the others. I’d say it’s a hopeless situation, except that there are pockets of highly effective resistance.

One of those pockets is a conservative radio station and website called Seattle Red, and there is a wonderful article there today about a utility report of impending grid doom in the region. Sadly, the article, authored by Jasneet Gill, is so heavily copyrighted I don’t dare share more than the link. The penalty for disobedience is on the order of a lifetime spent behind bars, caged up with some miserable, humorless Antifa freak who committed apostasy by attending a Trump rally and laughing out loud at one of the President’s jokes.

As I read the article, I kept looking for a link to the report itself so I could draw from it, but it wasn’t to be found. Apparently, Ms. Gill had access to the details but couldn’t share the report itself. Why? Because it seems the document included too much bad news, exposing the horrible outcomes likely from the Pacific Northwest’s green energy political correctness, to which the utility companies all surrendered, knowing better.

This green sycophany is all too common among utility companies, as we’ve seen in New York, for example. They always go along with the demagogic politicians instead of fighting back for their customers. No further proof of this is needed beyond the related link I found to this Puget Sound Energy (PSE) ““Clean Energy Planning page. It’s nothing less than pathetic and has to be seen to be believed:

Phony “environmental justice” wasn’t enough for these folks: they have taken it further and now advocate for “energy justice,” which, of course, they define with meaningless wordy mush. It’s a total surrender to the blather that represents modern communism and will do nothing but deliver blackouts for all, which is what the report apparently told PSE and other utilities. Washington State has low electric rates due to hydroelectric power plants, but that won’t last long if the region keeps squandering the benefits of this legacy on green energy grift and pursuit of ephemeral “energy justice”

