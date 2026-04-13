Progressives are elites who want us to believe it’s us they care about it, but they really only want to control us and keep us out of sight and out of the way. We learned that with the Wu-Flu. There was no excuse too ridiculous to employ to shut us down, lock us away, and treat us like prisoners. And, these folks see the same tyrannical opportunities using climate change as the excuse. The communists in the Massachusetts legislature show us.

Some 11 Democrat members of the 40-member Massachusetts State Senate have introduced a bill, S. 2246, that says this (emphasis added):

SECTION 1. Chapter 6C of the General Laws is hereby amended by inserting the following two sections:-

Section 80. (a) As used in this subsection, the following words shall have the following meanings, unless the context clearly requires otherwise:

“Emission”, the same meaning given in section 1 of chapter 21N.

“Emissions impact”, an increase or decrease of emissions from vehicles traveling on roadways in the commonwealth.

“Metropolitan planning organization”, an organization designated as being responsible, together with the department, for conducting the continuing, cooperative, and comprehensive planning process under 23 U.S.C. 134 and 49 U.S.C. §§ 5301 through 5340; provided, that for the purposes of this section, regional planning agencies that have not been formally designated as metropolitan planning organizations under 23 U.S.C. 134 and 49 U.S.C. §§ 5301 through 5340 shall be considered metropolitan planning organizations.

“Mitigation measure”, a project, program, or operations modification in one or more of the following areas: (1) transit expansion, including but not limited to regular route bus, arterial bus rapid transit, highway bus rapid transit, rail transit, and intercity passenger rail; (2) transit service improvements, including but not limited to increased service level, transit fare reduction, and transit priority treatments; (3) active transportation infrastructure; (4) micromobility infrastructure and service, including but not limited to shared vehicle services; (5) transportation demand management, including but not limited to vanpool and shared vehicle programs; (6) parking management, including but not limited to parking requirements reduction or elimination and parking cost adjustments; (7) land use, including but not limited to residential and other density increases, mixed-use development, and transit-oriented development; (8) infrastructure improvements related to traffic operations, including but not limited to roundabouts and reduced conflict intersections; and (9) natural systems, including but not limited to wetland restoration, reforestation, and urban green space.

“Regional planning agency”, one of the 13 commissions, councils, or councils of government authorized to be formed under chapter 40B.

(b) No metropolitan planning organization shall approve a Regional Transportation Plan or Transportation Improvement Program developed pursuant to 23 CFR Part 450, and the department shall not approve a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, unless the plan or program, including any mitigation measures interlinked to individual projects within the plan or program, provides a reasonable pathway to compliance with the greenhouse gas emissions sublimits for the transportation set pursuant to section 3A of chapter 21N and to the statewide vehicles miles traveled reduction goals established by the secretary pursuant to section 81 of this chapter.

(c) The department shall establish a process to conduct emissions impact and vehicle miles traveled impact assessments for projects and mitigation measures. Such an assessment must provide information sufficient to determine whether a plan or program complies with subsection (b) and shall include estimates of: (i) emissions over a period of 20 years; and (ii) the net change in vehicle miles traveled. The department publish information regarding emissions impact and vehicle miles traveled impact assessments on the department’s website. Such information shall include: (i) identification of projects; and (ii) for each project, a summary that includes an overview of the emissions impact and vehicle miles traveled impact assessment, including the emissions impact and vehicles miles traveled impact of the project and of any interlinked mitigation measures, and the project’s disposition.

(d) A mitigation measure may be considered interlinked to a project if: (i) there is a specified project, program, or modification; (ii) the necessary funding sources are identified and sufficient amounts are committed; (iii) the mitigation measure is localized as provided subsection (e); and (iv) procedures are established to ensure that the mitigation measure remains in substantially the same form or a revised form that continues to provide sufficient emissions and vehicle miles traveled reductions.

(e) A mitigation measure must be localized in the following priority order: (i) within or associated with at least one of the communities impacted by the project; (ii) if there is not a reasonably feasible location under clause (i), in areas of persistent poverty, areas underserved by public transportation, or historically disadvantaged communities, as measured and defined in federal law, guidance, and notices of funding opportunity; (iii) if there is not a reasonably feasible location under clauses (i) and (ii), in the region of the project; or (iv) if there is not a reasonably feasible location under clauses (i) to (iii), on a statewide basis. A metropolitan planning organization and the department must include an explanation regarding the feasibility and rationale for each mitigation measure localized under clauses (ii) to (iv).

(f) The department may promulgate rules or regulations for the implementation of this section.

Section 81. (a) To relieve traffic congestion, improve air quality, and promote compliance with the greenhouse gas emissions limits established pursuant to chapter 21N, the secretary shall, in consultation with the secretary of economic development, the secretary of energy and environmental affairs, and the secretary of housing and livable communities, set a statewide vehicle miles traveled reduction goal for the year 2030 and for every fifth year thereafter. The vehicle miles traveled reduction goals shall be incorporated into: (i) the greenhouse gas emissions sublimits for the transportation sector set pursuant to subsection (b) of section 3A of chapter 21N; and (ii) the roadmap plans published pursuant to subsection (b) of section 3 of said chapter 21N.

(b) The secretary shall conduct public hearings on the proposed 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050 statewide vehicle miles traveled reduction goals. The secretary shall conduct a portion of these hearings in regions that have limited access to public transit and in regions that have the most significant exposure to air pollutants.

SECTION 2. Section 3A of chapter 21N of the General Laws, as so appearing, is hereby amended by inserting the following subsection:-

(c) In setting greenhouse gas emissions sublimits for the transportation sector pursuant to subsection (b) of this section and in each roadmap plan published pursuant to subsection (b) of section 3, the secretary shall incorporate the vehicle miles traveled reduction goal set by the secretary of transportation pursuant to section 81 of chapter 6C for the corresponding year.