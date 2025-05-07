Dr. John Robson reflects on the Canadian situation, post-election:

Alberta is the only Canadian province coming close to the economic performance of any of the United States, and that’s due to oil and gas. Canada’s new leader, though, is still intent on saving the planet from climate change and the welfare of his constituents simply doesn’t matter that much compared to that mission.

#Climate #Robson #ClimateChange #MarkCarney #Cooling #Ice

