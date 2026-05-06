Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

We need to clean it up! The passing of money through NGO’s is truly abused and is pure and simple money laundering.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
12m

Fantastic and a step in the right direction for sure.

NOW work on the whole NGO structure starting with Open Society (Soros Foundation) Code Pink et al (Nevil

Roy Singham). Hit those two (as heads of the snake) with RICO prosecutions. These two "top of the pyramid" groups are funding the chaos and anarchy permeating the country today.

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