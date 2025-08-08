Guest Post from Dick Storm.

The following is a consolidation of Dick’s original post here, which includes 77 excellent links to the even bigger story!

About three decades ago, I became curious of those people and organizations that seemed to work in earnest against the best interests of the U.S.A. My interest began with what was known as EPA’s “Violations of New Source Review” (NSR). How did they affect me?

My team and I were consulting and providing performance-improving modifications (“modifications” was a dirty word with the EPA when NSR is considered) with numerous electric Utilities to improve capacity, fuel flexibility, heat-rate (efficiency improvement) and to reduce emissions.

What reward did we get for improving efficiency, reducing the cost of power generation and reducing emissions? The plant owners were fined, and in some cases, the plants were prematurely retired and shut down. As for my company, we just lost some business and moved on to the next opportunity. But….I remember at the time…wondering why the EPA rules that already seemed anti-American became even more restrictive and seemed to be headed toward outlawing coal for power generation?

Ultimately, EPA Rules have led to the self-sabotaging of our reliable power generation. That was a time when about 50% of America’s electricity was generated from coal fuel and the U.S. enjoyed amongst the lowest cost electricity in the world, the grid was reliable and affordable. Then the Obama Administration boldly moved to literally demonize and outlaw new coal power generation plants with the “EPA Endangerment Finding” in 2010.

A reminder, Obama and his EPA created the EV mandate in 2012. Then came the escalated “War on Coal”.

Fast-forward to 2025 and now facts are coming out that perhaps the self-sabotaging of our electric grid was not driven by policies to clean the air and water. Perhaps there was a more sinister motivation? The EPA Rules certainly went well beyond clean air and water, and in my opinion, were anti-American.

The Propaganda

The “swamp” is comprised of many nefarious actors, both foreign and domestic. Thank you Chris Martz, Tony Heller, James Woods, Krudkrew147, and John Stossel for these reminders of the greatest scientific hoax in history. The misinformation on science and demonization of coal and hydrocarbon fuels has literally crippled the industrial production of western civilization and helped to transfer manufacturing and the wealth it provides to China.

The following was posted on “X” by Krudkrew147 It captures the true facts in one meme. Was it a hoax, though, or successful propaganda by the CCP?

The History of Energy Foundation China, According to Influence Watch

The enemies of common sense energy policies are not only foreigners. Note the American NGO’s listed in Influence Watch. To me, this is troubling, to see respected NGOs and American businesses that are aiding and abetting the CCP.

The Energy Foundation was founded in 1991 when three foundations – the MacArthur Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Pew Charitable Trusts – recruited recent Stanford University graduates Hal Harvey, Tom Strand, and Eric Heitz to start an environmental initiative. Energy Foundation China was launched in 1999 with support from the Hewlett and Packard foundations. In 1999, the Packard Foundation helped to establish Energy Foundation China, with offices in Beijing. In 2020, Energy Foundation China separated from the Energy Foundation, whilst retaining the legacy EIN number.

Like others knowledgeable in power generation, I thought, these are actions to deliberately weaken America. They could not be done better by our country’s mortal enemies if they were in charge of the EPA themselves. Some are foreign and some are domestic.

Conclusion

The past fifteen years of anti conventional energy policies will be difficult to overcome. I applaud President Trump and his outstanding Cabinet members for their efforts to correct past anti-American environmental and energy polices.

However, I fear that we have gone a bit past the tipping point of not building enough new generation capacity to replace that which has been shut down and in most cases, destroyed. The about 125,000 MW of coal power generation shut down since 2010 cannot be replaced by new coal or nuclear plants of similar capacity by 2030 due to supply-chain limitations.

Obama, Pelosi, Biden, and the Democrats have weakened our electric power generation infrastructure. Why do they seem to have a stronger allegiance to China than to the USA?

My hope and prayer is that the American people will wake up and force the Democrat politicians to begin to support pro-American energy and environmental policies. Based on what I have observed over the past 15 years, this will be difficult for many NGOs, wealthy individuals, politicians and Bureaucrats to support restoring American Industrial productivity, as we had before Obama’s presidency. Rebuilding the supply-chain of talent, manufacturing capacity and the “American Can Do” attitude will be hard unless the half of our country stuck on resisting Trump wakes up and supports America First.

