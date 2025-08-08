Energy Security and Freedom

Dick Storm
1h

Thank you Tom. This is an important message. I hope and pray that it is not too late to wake up the misguided politicians, Bureaucrats and voters. Energy is the Economy and the Leftists within our country have inflicted serious harm. Reversing the green path that many Blue ( and Red like mine) States are on will require raising the Energy I/Q of the public. It seems that Blackouts are the only event that may wake them up. I hope not….

