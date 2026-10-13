Guest Post from David Wojick via CFact.

CFACT has put Wisconsin on notice. Since early September, our billboards have been running in Lake Hallie, De Pere, Middleton, Bellevue, Rothschild, and Rice Lake, and they will stay up through the end of November, before the holiday season takes over the boards.

Two messages. One state that cannot afford either mistake.

The first is aimed at the Green New Deal and the U.S. Climate Alliance. Wisconsin joined that alliance in 2019 under Governor Tony Evers. Evers is now a co-chair, and the alliance is committed to the Paris Agreement and a net-zero path the state never voted for. Our boards say it plainly: “Green New Deal? Bad Deal for WI. Exit the U.S. Climate Alliance Now.”

Wind and solar mandates do not give Wisconsin families a bargain. They give them a more expensive, less reliable grid, while the state’s nuclear plants already run above 90 percent. Affordable energy is not the enemy of the environment. Pretending otherwise is.

The second message is about the gray wolf. Digital boards across those same communities carry the line “Celebrate the Comeback. Manage the Future,” pointing drivers to CFACT.org/wolves. Wisconsin’s wolves are a recovery success. The Department of Natural Resources put the late-winter 2026 population at about 1,162 animals in 321 packs, a herd that has leveled off near biological carrying capacity.

That is the outcome the Endangered Species Act was written to produce. It is not a reason to keep a recovered species on the federal list forever.

President Trump already moved this once. His administration delisted the gray wolf in 2020. A federal judge put the protections back in 2022. On September 4, 2026, he signed an executive order directing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to determine within 90 days whether the gray wolf has met recovery criteria and, if so, to begin delisting and to send Congress a legislative recommendation to finish the job.

Wisconsin law already treats the wolf as a game animal and requires a hunting and trapping season once the state has management authority. Farmers, ranchers, hunters, and pet owners should not have to wait on another round of litigation to use ordinary wildlife tools.

Comeback is worth celebrating. Permanent federal lockup is not management. Wisconsin should exit the Climate Alliance, and Washington should finish what it started and return the wolf to the state.

#ClimateAlliance #GrayWolf #Wisconsin #CFACT #Trump #Bergum #Climate #TonyEvers #Affordability #Billboards #Solar #Wind #EndangeredSpecies

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