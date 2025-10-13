An article at AutoBlog.com tells the wonderful story of a car company that, much like Toyota, has refused to give up its legacy and has, instead, endeavored to offer customers what they want, which is feel-good and sensible internal combustion vehicles. That company is Ferrari. It hasn’t surrendered to the herd instinct of Ford and other play-along companies, who thought jumping on the artificial EV bandwagon was an opportunity to grift off the government.

Ferrari has confirmed that internal combustion will remain a cornerstone of its lineup, even as the company accelerates its hybrid and electric programs. At its 2025 Capital Markets Day, Ferrari outlined a long-term plan to continue producing its iconic V6, V8, and V12 engines well into the next decade, calling combustion “part of Ferrari’s DNA.”



The Maranello automaker says this approach is rooted in “technology neutrality”, a philosophy that treats gasoline, hybrid, and electric propulsion as complementary, not competitive. By 2030, Ferrari expects its global lineup to be 40 percent internal combustion, 40 percent hybrid, and 20 percent fully electric, a mix that contrasts with rivals going all-in on EVs.



CEO Benedetto Vigna told investors the brand’s goal is not to abandon combustion but to evolve it, improving efficiency and ensuring compatibility with synthetic fuels. He emphasized that emotion, performance, and sound remain non-negotiable traits for Ferrari engines, whether they run on gasoline, electricity, or hydrogen-based alternatives. The announcement reinforces what enthusiasts have long suspected: Ferrari will not silence its most defining trait anytime soon. Legendary models like the 2007 Ferrari F430 remind fans why naturally aspirated and turbocharged V8s are so revered, combining instant throttle response with visceral acoustics that no EV has yet replicated…



Ferrari’s commitment comes at a time when global emissions rules are tightening. Europe’s zero-emission targets for 2035 will test how long manufacturers can sustain combustion without penalties.

Ferrari is developing an EV that will come out next year, but it’s also promoting its ICE vehicles because that’s what its customers want, despite what the EU and others want to shove done their throats.

The company’s common-sense consumer-oriented policy will surely raise the ire of the globalist elites who want us out of our cars altogether so they can manage us better. They see EVs as a transition step to 15-minute cities and the like. But, Ferrari is likely to win in the end, because the whole EV thing is imploding along with the rest of the climate scam as consumers have become aware of what the climate blob is doing.

Unfortunately, the UK and the EU are seeing their car industries being a slow collapse, but that is already leading the leaders of these entities to take three steps backward as they must to save anything. And, who will be in great shape for not having followed Ford and others over the cliff, only to have to claw their way back up? Well, Ferrari, of course. It’s set to roar like a V-12 model such as this:

Now, if only some company making cars for the average buyer would follow Ferrari’s lead. They will, of course. They have to do so. It’s just a matter of time.

#Ferrari #EVs #UK #EU #EVmandates

Share