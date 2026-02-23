Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

One of the environmental left’s favorite tactics to defeat fossil fuel projects is to challenge every single infrastructure project (pipeline or otherwise) connected to fossil energy at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

As soon as a company files an application to build a new project and FERC approves it, Big Green will challenge it first at FERC and eventually in court. FERC had an internal rule, called Order No. 871, that states a company cannot begin construction (even though FERC has approved the certificate) until all such legal challenges are resolved, which can take YEARS. Which is the point—delay, and eventually, some of the projects will give up and won’t be built. Run out the clock.

In October, FERC issued a new rule eliminating the Order No. 871 rule, meaning construction can now begin months and years sooner, even while appeals continue (see FERC Cuts Pipeline Challenge Rule; Result is Faster Construction). The enviro-left appealed the decision with FERC, and yesterday, FERC commissioners told the enviro-left to buzz off.

We spotted the following mention on the Law360 website:

FERC Won’t Restore Ban On Pipeline Work During Appeals The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday stood by its elimination of a rule barring construction activities on gas infrastructure projects when approvals are being challenged, saying that burgeoning U.S. energy demand justifies the move….

That’s not much to go on, but we immediately recognized what it is: FERC is upholding its decision to quash Order 871. We set our trusty AI on researching what it could find about how, when, and why it happened. It happened at a FERC open meeting yesterday (and literally NO mainstream media is reporting it):

The “new news” regarding the issue described in the article is that on Thursday, February 19, 2026, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) officially refused to restore a ban on construction for natural gas projects while their approvals are being challenged. This decision marks the latest development in a significant policy shift that began in 2025. Here is the breakdown of the recent news and the context behind it: 1. The Recent Decision (Feb 19, 2026) At its February monthly meeting, FERC stood by its earlier move to eliminate Order 871. This Biden-era rule had previously prohibited developers from starting construction on natural gas pipelines or infrastructure while requests for rehearing (appeals) were still pending before the commission. The Outcome: By refusing to restore the ban, FERC has confirmed that pipeline companies can now proceed with construction almost immediately after receiving initial approval, even if landowners or environmental groups are still appealing the decision.

The Justification: FERC Chairman Mark Christie and other proponents argued that the restriction was causing unnecessary delays (often up to 150 days). They cited the surging demand for energy—driven largely by the rapid expansion of AI data centers and the need for grid reliability—as the primary reason to expedite infrastructure projects. 2. Context of the Policy Shift Reversal of Biden-Era Policy: Order 871 was originally designed to protect landowners by ensuring their legal challenges were heard before “shovels hit the ground.”

2025 Rollback: Following the return of the Trump administration in early 2025, FERC issued a temporary waiver of these rules in June 2025 and officially rescinded the regulation in October 2025.

“Energy Emergency” Claims: The administration and FERC have framed the removal of these “regulatory obstacles” as a response to a national energy emergency, prioritizing “energy dominance” and the build-out of fossil fuel infrastructure. 3. Ongoing Opposition The move remains highly controversial and is currently facing legal and political pushback: Environmental & Landowner Groups: Organizations such as the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) , NRDC , and the Sierra Club have challenged the rollback. They argue that allowing construction to start during appeals causes “irreversible land, community, and environmental impacts” before a project is even fully legally vetted.

State-Level Pushback: Attorneys general from 16 “blue” states and D.C. have also launched challenges against related federal permitting rules, arguing they violate the Clean Water Act and infringe on state authority to protect local environments. In summary, the Law360 article highlights a definitive victory for the pipeline industry, as FERC has signaled it will not back down from its deregulatory path despite intense pressure from environmental advocates and affected landowners.

We then located a copy of the FERC decision issued yesterday rejecting the request to resurrect Order 871. It may be found here. And, here’s a summary of FERC’s reasoning in its rejection (from the decision):

This document is Order No. 915-A, issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on February 19, 2026. It serves as a formal response to arguments raised on rehearing regarding a final rule that eliminated specific regulations (18 CFR § 157.23) that previously restricted the start of construction for natural gas facilities while rehearing requests were still pending. Ultimately, the Commission denied the rehearing request in substance, though it modified its discussion to further justify its decision. Summary of the Regulatory Shift Historically, Order No. 871 added regulation § 157.23 to prevent project developers from starting construction on natural gas facilities while the Commission was still reviewing rehearing requests. This was intended to protect landowners and stakeholders from project activities that might be overturned. However, citing Executive Orders 14154 and 14156 (issued in January 2025) which declared a national energy emergency and emphasized “unleashing” American energy, the Commission moved to rescind these restrictions. The Core Arguments & Commission Findings A coalition of Petitioners (including the Sierra Club and NRDC) challenged the removal of these protections. Below is a breakdown of their primary concerns and the Commission’s rebuttal: Conclusion and Effective Date The Commission remains firm that delaying construction authorizations for approved projects is no longer in the public interest. By removing these regulatory barriers, FERC aims to facilitate the orderly and timely development of energy infrastructure. Confirmed Effective Date: The final rule officially went into effect on November 10, 2025. (3)

No doubt the radicals will now take their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which hears cases involving federal government agencies like FERC.

