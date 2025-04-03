Doug Sheridan is a brilliant observer of the energy scene. His latest post at LinkedIn is no exception. I have a big problem with it, though, as it takes a short-term, even myopic, view of the struggle in which we’re all engaged, one for energy security in a world of exploding energy demand.

Before I get into my thoughts, here’s what Doug has to say this morning:

Wood Mackenzie has published a comprehensive study examining US LNG as a lower-carbon replacement for coal in power generation in both Europe and China. The report’s findings are highly constructive.



The complicating factor for determining life cycle-carbon footprints of US LNG versus coal is the fugitive methane emissions associated with the production of both gas and coal. The authors examined considerable amounts of research to develop a sound basis for what the emissions associated with both are. What we particularly like about the study is that it artfully strengthens its conclusions by looking at both mid-case and worst-case scenarios.



To wit, the analysis shows the lifecycle emissions of US LNG consumed in Europe to typically be around 48% of the coal equivalent. This lower footprint stems from both lower CO2 emissions related to the combusted gas as well as the higher methane losses associated with underground mined coals from Appalachia—a key source of imported coals in NW Europe. In China, US LNG’s footprint was found to generally be about 63% that of coal.



But here’s the key—even if assuming the most carbon-intensive US LNG and the lowest emitting coals into Europe and China (ie, the worst case), the carbon footprint of LNG is still only 77% that of coal in both cases.



The report goes on to list the following key “truths” about LNG and coal that “have perhaps not always been fully appreciated and/or represented in some of the prior published analyses comparing US LNG and coal emissions”...



1) Gas for US LNG projects is not primarily sourced from the high methane intensity Permian basin—currently gas from the Permian makes up only 10% of supply with more than two thirds coming from the lower emissions basins of the Haynesville and Northeast.



2) A significant proportion of gas from the Haynesville and Northeast is known to be certified as having methane intensities of less than 0.2% and thus the estimates for US LNG in the analysis are probably higher than the current reality.



3) US liquefaction projects typically have more modern and efficient turbine technologies and thus on average have over 20% lower emissions intensities than the global average.



4) Higher GHG emitting steam turbine LNG vessels carry only a very small percentage of US LNG—most LNG is shipped from the US on modern, higher efficiency vessels with significantly lower emissions.



5) Coal from underground mines has methane emissions intensities that are significantly higher than any US LNG project.



The report concludes “we believe that it is important for the LNG industry, governments, regulators, and NGOs to gather around some form of “common truth” based on facts and empirical information about LNG related emissions… Efforts to discredit this common truth, while well intentioned, perhaps distract from the real questions for the industry and indeed may actually hinder progress.”



Our Take: A solid analysis... with important findings.

What could I, as a natural gas advocate, not possibly like about this post? It makes a powerful case, after all, that Europe should welcome our LNG and we sure want to sell them more of it.

Simply put, the problem is that, by appealing to European foolishness over the harm CO2 does, we are surrendering huge amounts of the argument to those who hate fossil fuels. We are essentially, feeding the crocodile in the hopes of being eaten last. It’s akin to “me too” politics, which never works. We want to win the CO2 argument, not cave into it or offer a lukewarm version in hopes that we’ll be respected by the true believers.

No, we are better fighting back with the facts about why the entire CO2 premise is based on a foundation of quicksand. We now know two facts that make it so.

First, CO2 is still at historically low levels right now, and, frankly, we’ll be a lot better off with more, not less, of it. Dr. William Happer and others have made that explicitly clear.

Secondly, we have also learned the entire supposition of the relationship between CO2 and climate change is tenuous at best. Moreover, we have no definitive knowledge of how much climate change is natural versus man-made, if any.

Yes, we want to sell that gas to Europe but, if you think telling them LNG is lower CO2 than coal is going to change anything, you’re dreaming. They’ll buy from us because they need to buy from us. They’d rather not buy from Russia as that didn’t work out so well and Trump tariffs are going to force them to deal from us anyway. No argument or rationale is required. So, why not tell the truth? The world needs both coal and gas, China is going gangbusters with the former, and it doesn’t give a damn about CO2, so we shouldn’t either.

#LNG #CO2 #Exports #Coal #Emissions

Share