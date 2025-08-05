BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard are three big banks who imagine the world exists for their exploitation as wannabe masters of the universe, but their plans just hit a setback.

Texas Scoreboard has the story:

Paxton contends this gave them coalition-level power to pressure companies into cutting coal production by half by 2030 in line with global environmental pledges such as those in the “Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative” and “Climate Action 100+.”

Filed in November 2024, Paxton’s lawsuit argues that the “Big Three” asset managers amassed large ownership stakes in major U.S. coal producers—including over 30 percent in leading firms like Peabody Energy and Arch Resources.

“BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard—three of the most powerful financial corporations in the world—created an investment cartel to illegally control national energy markets and squeeze more money out of hardworking Americans,” said Paxton. “Today’s victory represents a major step in holding them accountable. I will continue fighting to protect Texas and defend America’s energy independence from this unlawful conspiracy.”

Nevertheless, this ruling clears the way for full discovery and a potential trial that may further scrutinize the power of major financial institutions over the American energy sector.

“We are pleased that the judge dismissed several of the Attorneys General’s consumer protection claims,” a BlackRock spokesperson told Texas Scorecard. “This case is based on an absurd theory that coal companies conspired with their shareholders to reduce coal production. This case is not supported by the facts, and we will demonstrate that.”

A federal district court judge has denied the asset managers’ motion to dismiss Paxton’s lawsuit, allowing the case to proceed under both Texas and federal antitrust laws, along with some state consumer protection statutes. Claims under Louisiana’s Unfair Trade Practices Act and Nebraska’s consumer protection statute were dismissed.

A ttorney General Ken Paxton has scored a significant procedural win in his lawsuit against BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard—three of the world’s largest asset managers—over allegations they conspired to manipulate U.S. energy markets by restricting coal production to advance environmental goals.

Knowing our readers like to judge things for themselves, here is the bulk of the Judge’s summary of his opinion (minus citations):

“Federal antitrust law is a central safeguard for the Nation’s free market structures.” Indeed, antitrust laws “are as important to the preservation of economic freedom and our free-enterprise system as the Bill of Rights is to the protection of our fundamental personal freedoms.” Thus, antitrust law does not yield to the prevailing social policy of the day.

This case brings these principles into focus. Plaintiffs allege that Defendants BlackRock, Inc.; State Street Corporation; and Vanguard Group, Inc., “acquired substantial stockholdings in every significant publicly held coal producer in the United States” and agreed to use their holdings to influence these companies and artificially depress the output of coal. Defendants allegedly did so in the name of “environmental stewardship” and “concern for the climate.”

The result, Plaintiffs assert, is that “Defendants have reaped the rewards of higher returns, higher fees, and higher profits, while American consumers have paid the price in higher utility bills and higher costs.” Plaintiffs allege violations of both state and federal antitrust laws, and they seek damages, injunctive relief, civil penalties, and restitution, among other forms of relief. Plaintiffs further allege that BlackRock separately violated state consumer protection laws by advertising certain funds as not following an “ESG investment strategy” while using the funds to pursue an ESG agenda through engagements and proxy voting.

Defendants move to dismiss the action under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6). Defendants argue that they are mere passive investors that cannot be liable under the Clayton Act based on their acquisition of stock. They further argue that Plaintiffs fail to allege any plausible agreement among Defendants to unlawfully harm competition in violation of the Sherman Act. And they argue that Plaintiffs fail to allege any plausible harm to competition, as necessary under both statutes.. BlackRock also separately moves to dismiss the consumer protection claims, contending that the governing statutes exempt securities transactions and that Plaintiffs fail to state a claim in any event.

As explained below, the Court largely denies Defendants’ motions. At this stage in the proceeding, the Court must assume that Plaintiffs’ allegations are true. And here, Plaintiffs have alleged that Defendants acquired significant amounts of stock in coal companies and then used their market power to pressure the companies to decrease coal production. Plaintiffs’ allegations, moreover, are not vague and conclusory but include dozens of specific examples of Defendants’ conduct supporting their theory.

For example, Defendants allegedly joined certain “climate initiatives” in which they publicly committed to use their stock to “take necessary action on climate change” and “reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” These commitments allegedly included striving for “all assets under management to achieve net zero emissions”—meaning “coal production declines towards zero”—and “immediately ceasing all financial or other support to coal companies” expanding production.

Defendants allegedly affirmed these commitments through public statements, such as BlackRock’s “asking companies to set short-, medium-, and long-term targets for greenhouse gas reductions,” Vanguard’s asking companies with significant coal exposure how they “set targets in alignment” with the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact, and State Street’s creating ESG scores for companies and telling them that their score “will soon effectively be as important as [their] credit rating.”

Defendants then allegedly followed through on those commitments by voting against directors at the coal companies for failing to have “adequate climate risk disclosures” or through engagements with coal company leadership.

All of that adequately states a violation of the Clayton Act. Defendants claim that they are entitled to the statutory safe harbor for passive investors. But the safe harbor is unavailable to investors who, as Defendants allegedly did, use their stock through proxy voting or otherwise to bring about or attempt to bring about the substantial lessening of competition.

Plaintiffs have also plausibly stated claims under the Sherman Act. Plaintiffs have identified enough circumstantial evidence to suggest that Defendants agreed to collectively pressure coal companies to reduce the output of coal in the relevant markets and disclose future output information.

Defendants allegedly engaged in parallel conduct, such as BlackRock’s and Vanguard’s joining one of the climate initiatives on the exact same day, with State Street’s joining just a few weeks later.

And Plaintiffs allege plus factors suggestive of an agreement, such as Defendants’ shared moral imperative to combat climate change. Plaintiffs further claim that Defendants’ actions decreased output and increased prices in the relevant coal markets between 2019 and 2022. Indeed, the relevant coal companies collectively decreased output by about 18–19% while the average market price increased by about 21–25%.

Finally, Plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged consumer protection claims against BlackRock under the laws of Texas, Montana, Iowa, and Nebraska. The remaining state laws do not apply, and those claims are thus dismissed.