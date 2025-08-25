Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
2hEdited

The bottom line? Simple really IMO.

As an Aussie from Down Under, there's not a great deal of difference between our energy dilemma here in the Land of Oz & that of our counterparts Up Over in the US.

In the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn't any) & since our respective energy predicament problems of today are born of flawed energy policies, the only way out of that predicament is adoption of a sensible Energy Policy. One that's fair to all, including the unreliables (of wind & solar-PVs); is market driven & works from the consumers interests back, NOT from the energy industry’s interests forward that;

• Is technology agnostic;

• Removes current anti-competitive subsidies favoring the unreliables;

• Requires industry to comply with clearly defined QOS (Quality of Service) standards of reliability & availability (i.e.; 99.98% reliability as per current AEMO specs in Australia);

• Invites industry to commit, by way of auction (a week or a month in advance of the offered opportunity), to provide reliable 24/7, base load power at their best competitive price(s);

• Imposes SUBSTANTIAL financial penalties upon power generators for failure to deliver in accord with their mandatory QOS obligations (Force Majeure notwithstanding eg earth quakes, floods, bushfires, tornados etc);

• Requires a substantial bond to restore the environment (i.e. recycle aged solar-PV’s & wind turbine blades etc as is already commonplace in the coal mining industry);

• Repeals anti-competitive CO2 legislation (i.e., in Australia that would be the Safeguard Mechanism, LRET, RET etc. In the USA probably something similar, albeit under a different name).

Thus, let market forces prevail on a level playing field.

Doubtless, some Eco-enthusiasts will invest in their perceived market opportunities associated with the unreliables plus ‘firming’ (i.e., back-up by way of batteries etc, but at THEIR cost, not consumers) to meet their mandatory QOS reliability obligations.

Whereas others (like me) might be just a titch more circumspect, investing in proven, reliable, base-load (fossil fuel) technology.

Longer term, in nuclear, (assuming the current legislative ban in Australia is repealed) & nuclear is (of course) cost competitive Vs competing technologies, not least fossil fuels.

Easy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
2h

Melanie we have to talk.

CO2 can be turned into good paying jobs and money. CO2 is a gift from God. It greens our earth.

CCS or Carbon Capture Sequestration was developed by environmentalist to put big money into their pockets and put reigns on natural gas. Just the pipeline issue - destroying farmland, is something that no farmer wants to see come near to their property. The cost to put down these pipelines and the cost of turning the CO2 into liquid form so it can be pumped how many miles (you think oil pipelines aren’t safe) to a location where it is pumped down a “hole in the ground”. The expenses don’t stop there, now is the cost of monitoring that inground CO2 FOREVER.

This is just plain stupidity.

These companies that are producing the CO2, how much money are they making over this CCS process? Are they putting up the money for the pipelines and are they paying for the monitoring?

Having worked in the industry for over 40 years that benefits from the use of additional CO2, reading this over and over for years, really just frustrates me. Are these people just jumping up and down with their fingers in their ears, yelling “la,la,la”because they don’t want to realize the truth.

Melanie, I look forward to connecting with you. Let’s wake somebody up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture