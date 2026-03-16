Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

The elites have bought EVs and will most likely continue to buy EVs, mostly as second vehicles, but as Honda’s $15.7 billion in losses is now realizing, demand has evaporated as we’re running out of elite buyers, and the common folks cannot afford the MANDATED transition.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
2h

I bought my Tesla in 2021 when there was no federal rebate. It's the best vehicle I've ever owned. That said, I do not think cars of any type should be subsidized. If you want to buy an EV, great, but no one should be forced to buy one and my tax dollars shouldn't be used make them affordable.

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