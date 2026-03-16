Here’s the latest word on the costs of the EV debacle forced on us a combination of scammy politicians, equally scammy corporatist grifters and special interest NGOs:

A reassessment of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., corporate electric vehicle (EV) strategy and planned cancellation of three EV models for the North American market could lead to losses totaling approximately $15.7 billion for its fiscal year ending March 31, the company said in a news release on March 12. It would be the first time Honda has posted an annual loss since its shares were first listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1957. Honda said it initiated a strategic shift in its manufacturing plans towards electrification due to major policy changes in the United States that pushed for widespread adoption of EVs—especially in smaller passenger vehicles—as a long-term solution for reaching carbon neutrality.

“Honda had been making steady progress in pursuit of EV adoption by leveraging its stable earnings base provided by existing gasoline and hybrid vehicle business based on technologies and know-how amassed through the development of hybrid models over many years,” the Tokyo-based automobile manufacturer said. However, Honda said it was forced to reexamine its automobile electrification strategy due to recent changes in the EV business environment that led to declining profitability. Honda reported a near 50-percent year-over-year decline in operating profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, due to heavy losses in its EV business segment and the impacts of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Honda also cited economic pressure in Chinese and other Asian markets from new EV manufacturers making software-laden vehicles that are more in line with shifting consumer demand. The expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit on the purchase of new electric vehicles on Sept. 30, 2025, also led to a significant reduction in consumer demand for EVs in the United States, Honda noted.

This stunning, yet not wholly unexpected, news prompted me to ask Perplexity how much this attempt to force products onto consumers really cost, resulting in this:

Honda’s latest disclosure is part of a broader pattern: major legacy automakers have collectively racked up tens of billions of dollars in EV-related losses and write‑downs over roughly the last three years, with published figures easily exceeding $50 billion and likely much higher when you include ongoing operating losses. [Editor’s Note: Further inquiries below reveal the real number is probably a minimum of $65 billion.] Honda’s “recent reveal” Honda has just warned it will post its first annual loss in nearly 70 years as a listed company, driven by a massive charge tied to its EV strategy rethink.

The company now expects EV‑related charges of up to roughly $15–16 billion spread over the current and coming fiscal years as it cancels three planned EVs for North America and writes down associated plants, tooling, and investments. Those charges are not all past operating losses on EVs; they are mostly future-oriented impairments and restructuring costs triggered by Honda’s decision to stop certain EV programs and rebalance toward hybrids. Ford Ford is the clearest case where we have multi‑year EV loss data broken out: In 2022, Ford’s Model e (EV) business posted an operating loss of about $2.1 billion.​

Ford has said that from 2022 through 2025 its EV operations will have accumulated over $16 billion in losses, with a $4.8 billion loss in 2025 alone and another $4–4.5 billionexpected in 2026.​

Separate analysis of Ford’s results shows a $5.1 billion EV loss in 2024 and management guidance for roughly $5.9 billion more EV losses in 2025.​

Taken together, public numbers imply Ford is on track for well over $15 billion in EV operating losses from roughly 2022–2026, with something on the order of $10–12 billion already realized over the last three years depending on where you start the counting. GM GM’s EV hit is a mix of operating drag and big write‑downs: In 2025 GM disclosed about $6–7+ billion in write‑offs tied to scaling back some EV investments, including canceling specific EV programs and reworking plants and supplier contracts.

These EV‑related charges are separate from any ongoing operating losses in its EV lines, which GM has not broken out as cleanly as Ford. So while we don’t have a precise three‑year EV P&L for GM, it has clearly taken many billions of dollars in EV‑related losses and impairments since 2023. Stellantis and others Industry‑wide estimates give a sense of the scale beyond any single company: An analysis of the big Detroit‑plus‑Japan automakers found that GM, Ford, Stellantis, and Honda together have booked around $50 billion in EV‑related charges recently, including plant write‑downs, canceled vehicle platforms, and battery‑supply restructuring.​

Stellantis alone has previewed roughly $26 billion in charges as it “resets” its business, much of which is linked to EV programs and related capacity that no longer fits the revised demand outlook.​ These figures again mix accounting write‑downs (non‑cash) with real cash costs for contracts, closures, and retooling, but they reflect how aggressively these firms had invested in EV capacity that now looks misaligned with demand.​ How to read the “last three years” numbers Two caveats matter when interpreting “how much they lost” over about three years: Automakers report operating losses on EV divisions (Ford’s Model e is the prime example) and separate one‑time charges/write‑downs for scrapped EV plants, platforms, and contracts; both are EV‑related but not identical.

Companies differ in transparency: Ford and now Honda give relatively detailed EV breakouts, while GM, Stellantis, and others often bundle EV losses into broader restructuring charges. Putting disclosed numbers together, though, you can reasonably say: Ford: on the order of low‑double‑digit billions in EV operating losses over the last three years, with more to come.

GM: several billion in EV‑linked write‑downs plus likely billions more in operating drag.

Honda: facing up to roughly $15–16 billion in EV‑related charges as it unwinds some programs, much of that recognized in the current and near‑term fiscal years.

Stellantis and others: contributing to an estimated $50 billion or more in EV‑related losses and write‑downs across major legacy automakers in just a few years.

I then asked how much public money had gone into the fiasco and got these facts:

Public money into EVs is already in the hundreds of billions of dollars globally, and on current law-plus-forecasted take‑up it plausibly reaches toward the trillion‑dollar range over the life of the existing subsidy regimes, depending how wide you draw the circle (consumer tax credits, plant grants, battery credits, charging networks, etc.).

Legacy federal EV tax credit (pre‑IRA) paid up to $7,500 per new EV and, by one detailed estimate, had already delivered on the order of $20–25+ billion in tax relief by the late 2010s, with more in the early 2020s before rules changed.​

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) created a revamped “clean vehicle” credit through 2032, again up to $7,500 for new and $4,000 for used EVs; CBO initially estimated EV‑related battery credits at $30.6 billion, but subsequent analysis suggests the EV‑battery side alone could run closer to $196 billion over a decade.

Beyond consumer credits, the IRA created very generous per‑kWh production tax credits for battery cells and modules; some think‑tank and bank estimates now put the total clean‑energy tax‑credit cost (with EVs and batteries a major piece) in the $1.2–1.9 trillion range over 10 years, vastly above the original CBO score for the law, which was under $400 billion for the clean‑energy package.

Automakers and suppliers (GM, Stellantis, Ford, Honda, plus battery partners) have been awarded or lined up for many tens of billions of dollars in grants, cheap loans, or state‑level incentive packages to retool or build EV and battery plants, though not all of this money has actually gone out the door. Some of those awards are now being reconsidered or canceled as programs are unwound and EV plans scaled back, but commitments and announced packages still span double‑digit billions.

California alone had spent over $500 million on EV purchase rebates by early 2018 and was on track for $10+ billion in total rebate outlays by 2030 under its ZEV targets; other U.S. states run similar programs at smaller scale.​

One widely cited economics study found the U.S. federal incentives worked out to roughly $36,000 per additional plug‑in sold once you account for the fact that many buyers would have bought anyway.​

A 2024 Stanford‑linked analysis similarly estimated about $32,000 in government spending per additional EV sold when combining federal and state subsidies.​

Those numbers dovetail with the macro estimates above: if you’re spending mid‑five‑figures of public money per incremental EV, and you aim for tens of millions of EVs, you are unavoidably in the hundreds‑of‑billions range.

The EV‑related losses and write‑downs at just four legacy automakers (GM, Stellantis, Ford, Honda) occured even as those firms benefited from large federal and state subsidies aimed precisely at pushing them into EVs.

Honda’s new $15–16 billion EV write‑down, Stellantis’s roughly $26 billion charge, Ford’s roughly $19–20 billion hit, and GM’s $6+ billion charge all came after years of subsidies and policy signals that encouraged exactly the capacity they’re now canceling.

So while nobody has a single, clean ledger labeled “public money spent on the EV fiasco,” the combination of: tens of billions already paid out in U.S. consumer credits and state rebates, tens of billions more in plant grants/loans and foreign subsidies, and a pipeline of clean‑energy tax credits whose EV and battery components alone are estimated in the hundreds of billions over a decade, means taxpayers are deeply into nine‑ to twelve‑figure commitments even as the first wave of EV investment is being written down.

There you have it: the EV debacle will ultimately waste up to a trillion dollars of taxpayer money on green virtue signaling and grifting, not to mention shareholder losses. This is the price of corporatism and what can only be labeled an exercise in socialism. It’s beyond disgusting and yet another display of man’s fatal conceit.

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#EVs #Honda #EVdebacle #EVmandate #Subsidies #Losses #Ford #GM

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