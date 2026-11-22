Tracy Chapman hit a huge home run with this beautiful song in 1988. “Fast Car” won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1989 for Chapman at the 1989 Grammy Awards.

Luke Combs made a hit version that was a number-one single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts in 2023, and Chapman won the Country Music Association Award for Song of the Year, giving her two major awards 34 years apart for the same song. Here is Tracy from 189:

An, here is Luke’s version:

The Wilkinsons, a Canadian group trio consisting of a brother, sister, and father did this one:

British DJ Jonas Blue did an electronic dance version:

So did by Swedish DJ Tobtok:

Tracy and Luke combined for this in 2024:

Happy Sunday! Enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #TracyChapman #LukeCombs #Wilinsons #JonasBlue #Tobtok

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