Iowa’s rolling fields, stretching as far as the eye can see, have long embodied America's agricultural prowess. For generations, the farmers of this Midwestern state have fed not just a nation but a significant portion of the world, their toil and ingenuity creating an agricultural superpower.

Yet today, these same farmers feel the very foundations of their way of life threatened by proposals to limit greenhouse gas emissions to address a fabricated climate emergency.

Iowa farmers at a homeschooling conference my colleagues attended were well aware of widely publicized protests of European farmers against government moves to limit the use of fertilizers and the practice of animal husbandry. They fear copycat actions from a U.S. government that would impose impractical and unnecessary “solutions” for a nonexistent problem.

A John Deere employee said that transitioning to electric farm machinery — as proposed by the climate-obsessed — necessitates batteries so heavy that the equipment sinks into the soil or significantly compacts it. Moreover, these batteries limit operation to as little as four hours, making them useless for jobs requiring up to 16 hours.

If a heavy duty tractor is powered by a lithium-ion battery, “it’s twice the volume, twice the weight, twice the mass, and four times the cost,” said Deere Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman in an online interview.

Iowa’s Role in US Agriculture and Food Security

By the late 19th century, Iowa had already established itself as a major producer of corn, hogs and cattle. The introduction of hybrid corn in the 1930s further cemented Iowa’s position, leading to dramatic increases in yields and establishing the state as the nation’s corn capital.

Today, Iowa’s agricultural output is staggering: It leads the nation in corn production, typically accounting for about 17% of the U.S. total. It is the second-largest soybean producer in the country. With around 13 billion eggs per annum, Iowa ranks first in egg production. It is also a major producer of pork and beef.

Agriculture and related industries accounted for about 12% of Iowa’s gross domestic product in 2022, with agricultural output valued at over $46 billion. According to the Iowa Farm Bureau, agriculture and related businesses account for one out of every five jobs in the state. The ripple effect extends to equipment manufacturers, seed companies, transportation firms and local retailers.

Fossil Fuels Are the Backbone of Modern Agriculture

The green revolution of the mid-20th century, which dramatically increased agricultural productivity worldwide, was powered by fossil fuels and their derivatives. This revolution transformed farming from a labor-intensive endeavor into a highly mechanized and efficient industry capable of feeding billions.

In Iowa, fossil fuels permeate every aspect of agricultural production. Most fertilizers and pesticides are derived from fossil fuels. Nitrogen fertilizers, crucial for corn production, are manufactured using natural gas as a key ingredient. Machinery that has revolutionized farming is predominantly powered by diesel fuel. Many farms rely on pumps powered by diesel or electricity generated with fossil fuels to irrigate their fields.

This deep integration of fossil fuels into the agricultural process means that any policy aimed at drastically reducing CO 2 emissions from the burning of fossil fuels would have far-reaching consequences for farmers.

However, Iowa’s farmers can draw inspiration from recent events in Europe. Throughout 2022 and 2023, farmers across the European Union staged protests against various environmental regulations threatening their livelihoods, and electoral victories followed.

The farmers of Iowa and Europe are not just fighting for their own interests. They are standing up for a way of life, for the vitality of rural communities, and for the food security of millions. Their voice in this debate is essential.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, U.K., and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, U.K.

