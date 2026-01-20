Guest Post by Joanne Nova via CFACT.

Green activists who sabotaged the Berlin grid recently may not have convinced anyone that carbon dioxide was a threat, but they have raised awareness that Germany needs more diesel generators, and thermal power plants.

On January 3rd, left-wing extremists caused the longest blackout in Berlin since World War II, leaving 100,000 people without heating or electricity for up to five days in midwinter. Suddenly, local utilities have realized how vulnerable Germany is and are calling for a “national crisis reserve of mobile generators and heating systems.” And, they want several hundred megawatts of it.

The cable bridge that was set on fire at Lichterfelde Heating and Power Station. Photo by Lienhard Schulz, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The association of local utilities (VKU) put out a press release calling for this new emergency reserve to be set up and spread around the country so it can restore power within 24 hours. They also ask for someone to clear away the bureaucratic red tape that slowed down the helpers, specifically mentioning the odd thing that must have delayed the response this time — like “responsibility, permits, liability, costs, labor rules, and insurance.”

They paid homage to the “decentralized energy supply base on renewables” which could have (but didn’t) mitigate the damage. They probably had to write that. They also want to add in “grid meshing” or more interconnectors –presumably to make it harder for vandals to knock out one key line. But it will be “expensive” they say (isn’t it always). It’s just another bucket of money needed to be added to the renewables bills.

German utilities call for crisis electricity reserve following Berlin outage Job Doornhof, Clean Energy Wire Germany’s municipal utilities are calling for a national crisis reserve of mobile generators and heating systems. These should be dispatched in an emergency to restore the electricity supply within 24 hours, argued industry lobby group VKU. The VKU said the emergency reserve would enable the creation of temporary “island electricity grids” independent from the main supply system. These could be run by emergency power generators, which mostly run on diesel, combined heat and power plants, and gas turbines that could be activated with “a single phone call.” The association stated that this emergency reserve should have a combined capacity of several hundred megawatts.

In other lessons from Germany, Prof Vahrenholt points out that converting everyone on gas or petrol to electricity only makes a blackout so much worse and the nation more vulnerable.

Who could have seen that coming…?

Pierre Goselin at NoTricksZone: Germany’s $5 Trillion Green Scheme Is “Left-Green Ideological Pipe Dream.”

By Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt (Newsletter) Frontier Economics estimates the total cost of the energy transition until 2045 at an unaffordable 4,800 to 5,400 billion euros. But now, the attack in Berlin demonstrates to us that such an energy system, based solely on electricity, is highly vulnerable. We are learning that when the power fails, the heat supply also fails — at least when it is supposed to be generated by heat pumps. And to make matters worse, we are learning that in freezing temperatures, heat pumps face total loss due to bursting pipes. This particular “warning label” was certainly not included in the “Habeck heating law,” which the CDU-SPD federal government intends to continue seamlessly. The content of the law will remain the same, but to ensure citizens don’t quite realize it, the name of the law is to be changed. We are also learning that during a large-scale power outage, electric vehicles can only help if they happened to be charged before the “bang.” Otherwise, this utility also fails.

Home batteries and electric cars won’t be much use if the terrorists attack just before they get recharged.

ADDENDUM: Let’s not forget their manifesto for grid sabotage:

“In the greed for energy, the earth is being depleted, sucked dry, burned, ravaged, burned down, raped, destroyed,” the group, which is listed by Berlin’s intelligence services as a left-wing extremist organization, said in the letter. “The aim of the action is to cause significant damage to the gas industry and the greed for energy,” its authors wrote. The group has used similar means to communicate in the past, and Berlin police believed the letter to be genuine.

This article originally appeared at JoNova.

Joanne Nova is a prize-winning science graduate in molecular biology. She has given keynotes about the medical revolution, gene technology, and aging at conferences. She’s the author of The Skeptics Handbook, which has been translated into 15 languages.

#JoNova #JoanneNova #Berlin #CO2 #Germany #Diesel #Sabotage #VKU #NaturalGas

Share