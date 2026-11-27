Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

Recently, FactCheck.org ran an article purporting to fact-check comments from Energy Secretary Chris Wright. FactCheck.org opined:

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has blamed high electricity prices in Democrat-led states on climate policies. Prices do tend to be higher in blue states than red states, but climate policies explain at most a modest portion of the price difference. Longstanding structural and geographical factors — combined with more recent price increases from wildfires, extreme weather and, in certain areas, anticipated rapid load growth from data centers — have also contributed to high electricity prices in certain states and regions. Wright’s recent comments have emphasized political differences between states while omitting many of these other factors, at times misleadingly blaming large price rises on climate policies.

FactCheck.org admits that electricity rates are higher in Democratic states, but claims “climate policies explain at most a modest portion of the price difference.” This understates climate policies’ role. The evidence FactCheck.org cites puts renewable-standard costs at about 1 cent per kilowatt-hour in a few New England and mid-Atlantic states and much less on average.

However, the climate policies we measure account for about 2 cents of the price difference between Democratic and Republican states, about 30 percent of today’s gap. And the difference is growing: since 2016, electricity prices have risen faster in Democratic than in Republican states, and our analysis attributes 76 percent of that widening to climate policies.

The Electricity Price Difference Between Republican and Democratic-led States

It is striking to compare electricity prices in Republican vs. Democratic-run states. This table shows the average electricity rates in 2024 cents per kilowatt-hour (to correct for inflation).1

From 2016 to 2025, the average price rose 1.56 cents per kilowatt-hour in Democratic-led states but fell 1.08 cents in Republican-led states, after inflation. Together, those changes widened the gap by 2.64 cents.

Defining Republican and Democratic-led States and “Climate Policies”

How we Measured the Price Gap

To understand the price differences between Democratic and Republican states, we compared electricity prices, adjusted for inflation, for the 48 contiguous states from 2016 to 2025 and examined which policies and state characteristics were associated with faster price growth.

State characteristics associated with larger increases in electricity prices include net metering, 100-percent clean electricity targets, growth in rooftop solar, and lower electricity sales. All four are tied to climate policies: net metering and targets directly, rooftop solar through net metering and other incentives, and lower sales partly through efficiency programs.

Slower sales growth accounts for 0.46 cents of the gap in total; we count only the part tied to utility efficiency programs (about 0.24 cents) as climate policy, because states that spent more on efficiency had measurably slower sales growth. The rest (industrial losses, population, and demand responding to price) is left out.

One thing to note in the data is that increasing electricity sales is associated with lower electricity prices, and the opposite is also true. This is basic utility economics—as sales increase, a utility spreads its fixed costs over more kilowatt-hours. All else being equal, that leads to lower prices. Electricity sales grew much more slowly in the Democratic states (and fell in 9 of the 14): 3.4 percent from 2016 to 2025, against 11.8 percent in the Republican states.

Some policy costs may already have been reflected in the 2016 gap. Renewable standards, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and utility efficiency programs were already in place in some states. Our analysis of changes since 2016 does not establish their net contribution to the earlier gap.

Why FactCheck.org Finds Only a “Modest Portion” of the Gap is Attributable to Climate Policies

FactCheck.org argues that “climate policies explain at most a modest portion of the price difference” between Republican- and Democratic-led states. FactCheck.org cites a study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) which estimates how much utilities spent to comply with renewable portfolio standards and examines how rooftop solar and other factors affected rates.

FactCheck.org also cites an MIT study which examines whether residential prices rose when states tightened their renewable standards. The MIT study finds no detectable average increase from tightening RPS, although it finds that rooftop solar adoption remains positively associated with electricity rates. Neither study calculates how much these policies, together with clean-electricity targets and efficiency programs, contributed to the widening price gap between the two groups of states.

We compare the Republican- and Democratic-led states and estimate how much of the widening in electricity rates is associated with differences in net-metered solar, small-scale solar generation, clean-electricity targets and efficiency-related changes in sales. Under the assumptions described in our climate policy table above, those four factors together account for an estimated 2 cents per kilowatt-hour. That is about 76 percent of the widening since 2016 and about 30 percent of the full price gap in 2025.

From 2016 to 2025, 12 of the 13 States Where Prices Rose Faster Than Inflation Have Aggressive Climate Policies

The table below shows another way to view the data we have been discussing. This table shows the 13 states which saw their electricity rates rise from 2016-2025 (after adjusting for inflation).3 The 12 states with the largest increases all have aggressive climate policies; the 13th, Florida, rose 0.6 percent.

For this table, we use a simpler yes/no test of how far each state has gone, separate from the policies measured in the table above. We define a state as having an aggressive climate policy if it has a 100-percent clean-electricity target, RPS costs of 3 percent of the bill or more (data from LBNL), a new-resource RPS requirement of 20 percent of sales or more, or membership in RGGI, the Northeast carbon market. A state counts if it has the policy today; most of the 100-percent clean-electricity laws, for example, passed between 2019 and 2023.

Changes compare annual average prices across all sectors in 2016 and 2025. Cent amounts are in 2024 cents per kilowatt-hour, from EIA retail prices deflated by the CPI-U . Party control in this table is the same as on the map above: the party holding the governorship and both legislative chambers in at least half of 2010-2025; otherwise split. Alaska and Hawaii are excluded.

Florida is the one exception: it does not have aggressive climate policies, and its electricity prices rose faster than inflation, by 0.6 percent. Every state with a real rise of 5 percent or more has aggressive climate policies. The policies did not always bring a rise: 11 of the 23 states with aggressive climate policies saw real prices fall, including New Mexico, by 22.7 percent.

On average, the 23 states with aggressive climate policies saw real electricity prices rise by 3.4 percent, while the 25 states without saw prices fall by 9.7 percent. The count changes with the comparison. For residential prices alone over 2016–2025, 13 of the 19 states with real increases have aggressive climate policies. For all sectors over 2024–2025, 18 of 39 did.

Conclusion

FactCheck.org is wrong that Sec. Wright has “misleadingly blam[ed] large price rises on climate policies.” Electricity prices in Democratic-led states are rising faster than in other states, and climate policies account for about three-quarters (76 percent) of the growth in the price gap between Democratic-led and Republican-led states from 2016 to 2025. Over those years, all eight contiguous states where the all-sector average price rose at least 5 percent after inflation have aggressive climate policies.

These estimates describe associations. Some states passed other energy laws alongside their clean-electricity targets, so the target estimate may also reflect those laws. Berkeley Lab examines compliance costs and other rate drivers, and MIT studies residential prices when renewable standards tighten. Neither estimates the combined contribution of the four factors in our table to the widening price gap.

[Editor’s Note: FactCheck.org is funded by the Annenberg Foundation, now run by the trustfunder generation of the founders and has turned markedly left in recent years, as all private NGOs tend to go over time and the pampered generations take over.]

1 This is counting each state equally and is not averaging across population or electricity consumed.

2 The price model uses the 48 contiguous states and D.C. For each factor, we multiply its estimated relationship with price growth by the difference between the 14 Democratic-led and 23 Republican-led state averages. We assign the 0.57¢ associated with party control to clean-electricity targets. Using target adoption directly gives 0.48¢ for targets and about 76% for the four factors together, holding the efficiency estimate fixed. The two solar measures overlap, so their individual shares are sensitive to which states are included. The efficiency row uses separate estimates of how spending relates to sales and how sales relate to prices.

3 This table shows the average retail electricity price across the residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors.

#IER #FactCheck.org #ChrisWright #ElectricRates #Democrats #BlueStates

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