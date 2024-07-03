Some 10 days ago I wrote a post about how Facebook had taken down one of my posts for no obvious reason, although my observations about Obama having to lead Biden off stage at an event was the likely candidate. I indicated I had asked for a review by Facebook and didn't expect to hear anything from it. I never received a formal answer, of course, but since then my friends and associates have gotten several takedowns of my other posts from their Facebook sites.

It appears Facebook has decided to gradually disappear me, so I’ve decided to disappear them first. I will no longer post anything on our Facebook page. I get very little from it anyway considering the effort involved. But, what accounts for the sudden interest in tiny sites such as mine?

Well, two big things have been happening over the last two weeks.

First, Joe Biden has been imploding at an ever faster rate. The recent debate with Trump revealed to the entire world that he’s damaged goods and, more importantly, that everyone around him and all the major media have known it and tried to hide it.

Second, the Supreme Court, thanks to three weak justices (Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett) refused to stop Biden from telling Facebook and others what to censor. It was an absolutely pathetic case of kicking a can of Constitutional rights down the road. It told Joe Biden’s handler’s they could lean on Facebook all they want and order the social media giant around like a trained dog, not that the company doesn't agree with them anyway.

So, Biden is in failing fast, but can still bully Facebook into not saying anything negative about him and get away with it. His minders (e.g., Obama) also now have strengthened ability to police any talk about their own pet issues, none of which rise in importance among others more than pushing the climate con.

That is, I'm guessing, why my little post linking to a New Zealand radio interview where I talked about the Trump-Biden debate and the climate con popped up on the Facebook radar screen. It’s because the Biden puppeteers, with the wind of a pitiful Supreme Court decision at their back, told Facebook to kill stories on Joe’s stumbles, the phony climate crisis and who knows what else.

Our free speech is evaporating before our eyes under the rule of tyrants throughout the world. But, the good news is that there are both new and old ways to get our messages out. Substack, Rumble and thousands of other modern day versions of samizdat are emerging everywhere.

Facebook, precisely because it is big and its bigness depends on government protection, is vulnerable to censorship; others not so much. Think about the final scene in the great movie Witness, when Harrison Ford’s character tells the corrupt police detective it’s over:

The corrupt cop is a metaphor for what's happening today as a totally corrupt political establishment tries to suppress the truth but can't because millions are now onto them and are too many to kill (rhetorically speaking, of course).

Why do you think Zuckerberg is building that hugely expensive underground retreat?

