Guest Post from Dick Storm.

We can call it a “Bridge Fuel” or just face the reality that it now takes over 100 Quadrillion BTUs of Primary Energy to Power America each year and that Primary Energy Demand will increase in the future. America is the Saudi Arabia of coal and we have the richest and highest quality coal on the planet. Also, an infrastructure to mine it and to transport it. This treasure should be utilized for the benefit of America and all of Humankind.

There are many reasons that new base load coal power plants should be under construction right now. In fact, they should have been under construction ten years ago!

Dick Storm’s Top Five Reasons to Build New Coal Plants Now:

Electric power demand is soaring and coal has proven to be reliable and affordable Coal power plants of sufficient base load generation capacity could be built within ten years or less Coal fuel cost is stable with less volatility than gas America has more than sufficient coal reserves within our borders to fuel new coal power plants at a stable price America’s primary energy demand is likely to exceed 120 quadrillion BTUs per year in the next decade. Coal will provide the additional productive capacity, and it has been proven to do so by existing infrastructure

Choices of Primary Energy to Fuel the World

Global energy demand hit a record 592 exajoules (EJ) in 2024 — up 2%.

So, where did it come from?

Oil : 199 EJ (33.6%) – still the #1 source

Coal : 27.9%

Gas: 25.2%

Fossil Fuels are Still Dominant After All These Years!

Together, oil, coal, and gas supplied 86.7% of global energy. Despite the MSM reports, these three fuels still provide the primary energy we need and depend on.

🔥 Keeping the lights on

🥘 Cooking our food

🚗 Driving us to work

❄️ Powering our fridges and hospitals

🏠 Keeping us warm

👨‍🌾 Keeping us alive

Powering the manufacturing that, powers the economy

Vaclav Smil shows that at least half of humanity is fed by nitrogen based fertilizers — made using natural gas via the Haber-Bosch process. That’s ~4 billion people who simply couldn’t survive without hydrocarbons. Add to that the energy needed for water, hospitals, heating, and transport, and the death toll from eliminating oil, coal, and gas overnight would not be in the millions — but in the billions.



Our much maligned Hydrocarbons don’t boast about this. They just work quietly to keep us alive. Each American uses right at 300 million BTUs each year. This is an average of just under 1 million BTU/day/person.



President Trump stated it correctly at the U.N. yesterday, “climate policies are a big con job” The only thing that the transition to solar and wind has done is to drive our electric bills through the roof and causing hardship and suffering amongst our most vulnerable.



Let’s not forget the reality of the sources of Primary Energy that powers the world.

Electricity Generation

About a third of the primary energy is used to generate electricity and the other 2/3’s for transportation, industrial, commercial and residential use.

America uses and has used right at 100 Quadrillion BTUs of Primary Energy annually. The total of 100 Quads is bound to grow in the future owing to natural electricity demand growth of a growing population, electricfication of some transportation, through reshoring of U.S. manufacturing and AI Data Center new electricity Demand.

Note from the chart below the relatively constant total Primary Energy use. It is within 5% of a constant 100 quadrillion BTUs per year ever since about the year 2000. In my opinion, it is reasonable to expect the total primary energy demand to increase by at least 20% over the next 20 years.

Visual Capitalist has another excellent illustration of projected U.S. Electricity growth to 2050. Please keep in mind that electricity uses between 33 and 40% of available primary energy. Therefore, considering all factors, including energy security, volatility of natural gas prices, exported LNG and other facts, coal provides the readily available primary energy to generate electricity in the needed bulk power quantities.

Electricity is important and so is transportation, residential heating, cooking and Industrial production from viable manufacturing plants.

Conclusion

The best solution to the self inflicted electricity generation crisis is to immediately begin building new coal plants.

Over 150 new coal plants were planned in 2007, then President Obama launched his all out “War on Coal” and he was successful in stopping most of them from being constructed and even worse, created policies that resulted in the shutting down and demolishing over half of the existing coal power generation capacity.

The life-blood of America is electricity. I presented my thoughts on this in July at the Coal Institute summer meeting. I stand behind those comments and recommendations.

Thankfully, we now have President Trump and he understands the relationship of reliable, affordable electricity generation. His speech to the U.N. yesterday was spot on. May God Bless and protect President Trump and his outstanding Cabinet.

