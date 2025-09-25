Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
28m

Natural gas is America’s clean fuel and in our ground we have many miles of natural gas pipelines. In the same breath America has many miles of rail lines, and leading off of the rail lines are roadway’s.

I guess what I am getting at is these new AI Centers can be placed almost anywhere in America to receive the electricity needed for them to operate. I don’t believe that AI Centers need to be placed next to other industrial areas to operate. My vote is to create new communities for these large industrial buildings, and then a few miles away build a new natural gas or coal community power plant and greenhouse facility that will make these power plants operate at over 90%energy efficiency. New subdivisions will be constructed for those who will be employed at these locations.

Let’s Make America Nice Again.

Dick Storm
4h

Thank you Tom! I was just reviewing the IRP's for Santee-Cooper and Dominion S.C. and see that they have adjusted the shut down dates for existing coal plants. However, even this Red State is on a path to much higher electricity prices. Here are the IRP links for anyone interested. Remember the old phrase, "Not Planning Ahead is a Plan to Fail" Well, our S.C. utilities have a plan (forced on them by the S.C. Legislature on foolish GHG Rules) to deliver power at much higher prices than they need to be. FYI

1. Santee-Cooper 2025 updated IRP (Integrated Resource Plan that outlines Bulk Power sources for the future): https://www.santeecooper.com/About/Integrated-Resource-Plan/presentations/Santee-Cooper-2025-IRP-Update.pdf

2. Dominion South Carolina updated 2025 IRP: https://www.dominionenergy.com/-/media/content/about/our-company/irp/pdfs/desc-integrated-resource-plan-2025.pdf

