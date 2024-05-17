Ron DeSantis wasn’t quite ready for the national scene, as his candidacy for President showed us, but he is one helluva governor, as this story from Florida’s Voice shows:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three bills on Wednesday combatting the climate agenda pushed by “green energy zealots.” The slew of legislation slashes climate agenda directives in Florida’s energy policy, places a greater emphasis on nuclear energy and focusing on cost efficiency for Floridians, bans state holdings for Chinese Communist Party-linked companies, and bars state investments into companies that utilize “forced labor.” “The legislation I signed today [will] keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state,” the governor said. “We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots.” …The legislation updates various aspects of Florida’s energy policy and how different state departments are to implement their own policies surrounding it. The proposal rescinds a phrase directing the state to address “the potential of global climate change.” The bill also requires the state to study and evaluate the potential technical and economic advantages of using nuclear power technologies. It also prohibits the expansion of certain green energy infrastructure in Florida, including offshore wind energy facilities and certain wind turbines. Some of the bureaucratic revisions include requiring the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to be consistent with the state’s energy policy goals and priorities. It additionally requires rural electric utilities to have at least one mutual aid agreement with another electric utility for purposes of restoring power after a natural disaster. The legislation also encourages the expansion of natural gas resources throughout the state. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka and Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa.

And, here, for openers, is what the new legislation says about energy security:

It is the intent of the Legislature to maintain, encourage, and ensure adequate and reliable fuel sources for public utilities. The resiliency and reliability of fuel sources for public utilities is critical to the state’s economy; the ability of the state to recover from natural disasters; and the health, safety, welfare, and quality of life of the residents of the state.

Can you imagine Gavin Newsom or Kathy Hochul uttering anything so basic to energy security as ensuring reliablity? Not a chance. They’re both competing for the Miss Climate pageant. Hochul imagines she has a shot but her smile reveals a certain insincerity in which Newsom already excels and he has the better hair to boot, so it looks like Hochul will have to be satisfied with an award for Best Eveningwear.

Moreover, here are some other nuggets from the new legislation:

The purpose of the state’s energy policy is to ensure an adequate, reliable, and cost-effective supply of energy for the state in a manner that promotes the health and welfare of the public and economic growth . The Legislature intends that governance of the state’s energy policy be efficiently directed toward achieving this purpose.

A municipality, county, special district, community development district … or other political subdivision of the state may not enact or enforce a resolution, ordinance, rule, code, or policy or take any action that restricts or prohibits or has the effect of restricting or prohibiting the types or fuel sources of energy production which may be used, delivered, converted, or supplied…

Construction or expansion of the following is prohibited: (1) An offshore wind energy facility. (2) A wind turbine or wind energy facility on real property within 1 mile of coastline in this state…

Homeowners’ association documents, including declarations of covenants, articles of incorporation, or bylaws, may not preclude … The use of an appliance, including a stove or grill, which uses the types or fuel sources of energy production which may be used, delivered, converted, or supplied...

There’s more but you get the idea. What especially warms the heart, though, is the deletion of climate change language from existing law. Finally, there is a governor and a state legislature that keep their heads and have no fear in pointing out the climate emperor not only has own clothes but is pretty ugly without them. And, interestingly, Florida is racing ahead in a new Lexus as California and New York sputter out like a 1978 Gremlin or a 2023 Chevy Bolt.

