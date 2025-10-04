Earlier this morning I put up a post about how we are trouncing the climate cult. A little while later I discovered we our own worst enemy as we charge forward. Well, not all of us, of course, but the big boys in the oil and gas industry. I’m talking about companies such as ExxonMobil, which the climate cult and, specifically, the Rockefeller family that created the original company, is daily attacking with vigor, as the rest of us try to defend these quislings.

What set me off was this from ExxonMobil’s “Advancing Climate Solutions” report:

The report is an obvious attempt to co-opt climate change as an issue by adopting a “me-too” strategy. But, ExxonMobil’s enemies aren’t going to buy one iota of it. They’ll dismiss it as “greenwashing,” double down on their attacks, and triple down on their climate lawfare. Meanwhile, folks like me ask why we are defending these people, and the middle will be led to falsely believe the majority of others see climate change as a threat, increasing the peer pressure to just go along and keep complimenting the emperor’s new suit of clothes.

ExxonMobil’s strategy is, in other words, one for losers. There is no winning in positioning yourself halfway between your friends and enemies. You only dishearten your friends and enable your enemies, and get crushed in the middle.

Tell me why I’m wrong, if you buy into this nonsense, but I would never have wasted a minute issuing such a report. Instead, I might have said something like this:

The only way out of poverty for the 4 billion people worldwide who lack the energy to get of that poverty is to increase the energy supply. We’ve been doing this since we began. Our allegiance as a company is to serve the interests of our customers and shareholders. We aim to provide value to our customers and profits for our sharehoilders and we seek more of both. The only way to achieve our goals is to consistently do a better job meetingh the needs our existing customers while attracting more by raising living standards so others can buy what we sell. Bringing oil and gas to the energy-starved part of the world is, therefore, key. We also aim to constantly improve our products to make them ever more environmentally friendly. We believe the planet is for the people and seek to make it cleaner and more prosperous. We have no other agenda and will not be distracted from our mission by those who desire to enroll us in political campaigns and pursuit of fantasies.

Or, is it me who’s doing the fantasizing?

