Jon Hurdle, a good writer whose career has largely consisted of putting out green propaganda for phony journalism sites such as StateImpactPA and Inside Climate News, just wrote another such article for the latter, which is a Rockefeller outlet. The former, of course, is a tool of the Haas and Heinz families, who also fund the Delaware Riverkeeper and similar radical groups. Hurdle, in other words, reports for the very special interests of three extremely wealthy Northeast families. That is not to say he doesn’t believe what he says, but his work is, nonetheless, financed by those families.

The latest Hurdle story is republished in the Pennsylvania Capital Star, and here are the interesting parts:

Data centers drive higher forecasts for electric demand in Pa., sparking climate worries The projected increase, part of a nationwide trend, could mean more use of fossil fuels. Three electric-transmission zones that are wholly or partly in Pennsylvania are expected to see sharp increases in power demand from current and new data centers in the next few years, according to a new forecast from the grid operator PJM, underscoring concerns that the centers may hinder decarbonization and exceed the grid’s ability to supply all the energy people need. PPL, supplying a region that includes Harrisburg and Scranton, is expected to see its summer peak load demand jump more than 60 percent by 2030 to about 12,000 megawatts, from the 2025 level of just over 7,300 MW, according to the PJM data released in late January… Across the 13-state PJM area, the load forecast is driven by the growth of data centers, manufacturing and the electrification of buildings and vehicles. By 2030, the summer peak load forecast is expected to be 9.5 percent higher than was forecast for that point just last year, accelerating to an increase of 16.9 percent by 2035… Pennsylvania has just over 70 data centers, according to Data Center Map, a company that connects buyers and sellers of those services. That’s about twice the number reported in 2018 by the consultant eConsult on the economic impact of data centers in the state… The growth fuels concerns among environmentalists that the extra electricity demanded will come mostly from fossil-fuel sources, chiefly natural gas, setting back efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas pollution damaging the climate and driving ever-more destructive disasters. “People across the country are trying to square the benefits that technology can bring with the real and growing impacts on the environment and consumers,” said Ellie Kerns, climate and clean energy advocate with the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, in a statement. The group co-published a recent report on the environmental impacts of data-center growth. The report, “Big Data Centers, Big Problems,” urged data center owners and regulators to use renewable energy to run the centers, maximize their energy efficiency and reduce their impact on the grid. For Pennsylvania, the challenge is shown by PPL’s forecast that it will need an extra 5,000 MW for anticipated data-center growth in its territory by 2030. That’s roughly five times the total consumption in all of New Hampshire…. Whatever energy sources are used to supply data centers, the sharply increased demand represents a major challenge to power companies and regulators, Morris said. But predictions that data centers will mean big new demand for electricity may be overblown, argued Sean O’Leary, senior analyst at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a think tank that monitors the economy of western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. O’Leary argues that PJM and other forecasters have often overstated anticipated demand growth, and that’s especially dangerous when power produced from natural gas, a fossil fuel, would be used to fill most of a perceived power shortage.

We learn three things from the above:

The climate cult and the special interests behind it and the Great Green Grift are scared to death burgeoning AI demands are undermining every bit of their plan to raid treasuries and pocketbooks, while accruing power of a different kind. They hope to sell data centers on the ridiculous idea of powering them with intermittent energy and a few hours of battery storage, a dog that won’t hunt. Their backup plan is denial, a suggestion new energy demands are not nearly what PJM suggests.

That last one is based on the opinions of the Ohio River Valley Institute, which is presented as if it was just a harmless little think tank speculating about the economy. Indeed, the institute claims it offers “Independent Nonpartisan Research,” which is anything but true. One look at its home page makes that explicitly clear with this statement:

A long reliance on fossil fuels – and a misplaced belief in petrochemicals and plastics – has impaired our communities and eroded our natural heritage. There are brighter opportunities in restoration and clean energy.

Yes, ORVI is as partisan as it gets when it comes to research. And, as we learn here, big-time fractivist Tony Ingraffea, is on its Advisory Council. Not only that, but its Natural Gas page is nothing but attacks from every direction against the resource. Finally, according to Grok, funds ORVI:

The Ohio River Valley Institute (ORVI) is primarily funded through grants and donations facilitated by its fiscal sponsor, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Specific funding sources include contributions from several notable foundations with a focus on environmental and social initiatives. Among its supporters are The 11th Hour Project, the Argosy Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, the MacArthur Foundation, the McKnight Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

The 11th Hour Project (Google founder Eric Schmidt), The Heinz Endowments, the MacArthur Foundation, the McKnight Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund are the principal funders of all fractivism across the United States and elsewhere. Groups such as ORVI are just Potemkim Villages intended to suggest research but, which, are really propaganda manufacturers. So, we have Jon Hurdle writing for Heinz and Rockefeller-financed media putting out stories quoting ‘research’ also paid for by the same extreme wealth NGOs. It's all contrived pablum produced for the consumption of true believers who do the actual dirty work of attacking reliable energy.

