Extreme Weather Is A Bogeyman Lie Intended to Suggest Climate Change Is to Blame for Anything and Everything
I expect nearly all readers are familiar with Dennis Prager’s Prager U where he posts 5-minute educational videos on myriad subjects, but some of you may not have seen this excellent one from about two weeks ago:
This is truly excellent and sharing the hard data on the reality of supposed climate impacts is something we cannot do enough, so pass this around by sharing!
There's a tendency to think that what we see in the present will continue. We forget how often we have been astonished by the sudden crumbling of institutions, extraordinary changes in people's thoughts, 'unexpected eruptions of rebellion against tyrannies' (emphasis added), and the quick collapse of systems of power that seemed invincible.
Climate change is really a stupid claim if the leftist greenies as the climate of earth has changed since the planet was formed. The confusion between climate and daily weather is truly astounding, until you accept the limited education and limited knowledge of the climatocatastrophists. The university professors claiming all the doom and gloom damage are simply government grant writers that don’t want to be defunded. Particularly irritating is the selection of nice weather and claiming that’s the standard - just how arrogant can these climate criers be? Apparently very arrogant. But the cult following and fear of the daily weather are just what the grifters promoting such tom foolery are relying on the limited mental capacity and mental illness. Truly it’s sick to be a follower of the climate cult.