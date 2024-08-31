There was yet another EV fire last week and not just any car fire but another one that destroyed multiple vehicles and one started by a car doing absolutely nothing. Geoff has the story:
It’s a relatively short video but makes several good points about the whole EV thing, the biggest of which is that these EV fires are basically self-igniting. They burst into flames while just sitting there in a parking lot or parking garage. It would be funny, except that it’s not.
EVs catch fire for no apparent reason, just sitting, not even on a charger, and burn hotter, spreading fire to everything around them, and harder to put out. Other than that, they're fine - just park them about a hundred yards away from anything. EV fires are rare, but it only takes once if it's your EV or your garage or your parking lot or dealership or towing company or car delivery vehicle or transport ship.
Great find Thomas!
No joke.
I was at a tow yard in Phoenix some months back. They segregate all the EVs and are starting to refuse to tow them.
