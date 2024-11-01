Yesterday, I came across a very well-done video on the subject of BMW's experience in trying to seel EVs against a market growing ever more skeptical of them. We all know the problems of abysmal used car EV values, range issues, safety concerns and the like, but there are a host of other problems as well:

Yes, the EVs are piling up, the mandates are failing and something has to give. BMW competitor Porsche may have the only answer, based on this CarBuzz article:

Porsche has taken a bold decision that may see its electrification strategy regress in light of poor demand for EVs. While it won't see plans for electric models shelved, it could see models slated to go all-electric benefiting from new combustion-powered derivatives, hinting at a lifeline for models like the Macan and 718 sports car twins. The news comes from Porsche's recent Q3 business recap, in which Porsche noted that EV demand had reduced while "demand for vehicles with conventional and hybrid drivetrains increased."

So, now we have "derivatives” of EVs that are nothing more than internal combustion engine vehicles dressed up in EV garb. That appears to be the smart way to go. Call it an EV derivative, smile like a Cheshire cat and move on down the road in your new-old conventional vehicle. Rationalization is a beuatiful thing; is it not?

#Germany #BMW #Porsche #EVs #InternalCombustionEngines

Share