Paul Burgess comes from Wales in the UK. He’s a big critic of that nation’s insane climate and energy policies. He is a scientist by training and has done numerous videos on the subject. His latest (a little over 5 minutes) and carefully explains why EVs are but for the well off because they’re at least 47% more expensive to own and operate than a fuel car.

Enjoy! The video is short because Burgess lays out all the details here, and below is his abstract summary. The cost data is in British denominations, but you’ll quickly get the idea. A British pound is about $1.31, and a pence is about 1.31 cents in US figures if you want to convert the numbers. Also, bear in mind the UK is planning a pay per mile tax that will apply even if the driver chunnels over to France and drives the countryside there.

This report analyzes the average cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for electric vehicle (EV) charging at public stations in the United Kingdom, based on data from October 2025. It distinguishes prices by charger type, derives a weighted overall average, and considers factors influencing actual costs. Additionally, it examines the average efficiency of UK EVs and calculates the cost per mile, incorporating the proposed EV 3p/mile tax. A comparison is provided with the cost per mile for average petrol and diesel vehicles, along with an analysis of extra depreciation costs for EVs, maintenance costs, and insurance premiums, providing insights for stakeholders in the EV sector… The average price paid by UK EV drivers at public charging stations is approximately 67 pence per kWh, varying by charger type and influenced by usage patterns. While standard rates provide a baseline, discounts and subscriptions often lower actual costs.

Additionally, with average EV efficiency between 3 and 4.5 miles per kWh, and incorporating the proposed EV 3p/mile tax, the total cost per mile ranges from approximately 17.89 to 25.33 pence, with an average of 23.62 pence. In comparison, petrol vehicles average 17.05 pence per mile and diesel vehicles 15.11 pence per mile. Overall, the cost per mile for running an EV is higher than that of petrol or diesel vehicles. The average extra percentage fuel cost of running an EV over petrol and diesel cars is approximately 47%, calculated from the average internal combustion engine cost per mile of 16.08 pence. This disparity will be a significant factor in impeding the future growth of the EV market in the UK. This situation represents a repetition of the diesel saga experienced by the government with diesel cars, where initial promotion through tax incentives in the early 2000s was later followed by restrictions, higher taxes, and eventual bans. Furthermore, with a plan to cease the production of internal combustion engine cars, ICE cars, and move over totally to electric cars in the future by 2035, it essentially involves removing the option to have vehicle transport from a large section of the population and is totally unrealistic. Although not incorporated into the preceding analysis, an additional financial burden arises from the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) expensive car supplement, commonly referred to as the luxury car tax, which has been extended to electric vehicles registered from 1 April 2025. This supplement imposes an annual charge of £425 for the first five years on vehicles with a list price exceeding £40,000. Given that a substantial proportion of EVs available in the UK market surpass this threshold—often due to higher battery and technology costs—while more affordable internal combustion engine options remain below it, this tax disproportionately impacts EV owners. For an average annual mileage of 7,000 miles, this equates to an extra cost of approximately 6.07 pence per mile over the affected period, further exacerbating the overall ownership expenses for EVs and reinforcing barriers to widespread adoption.

As the above analysis makes perfectly clear, the real goal of all left-leaning Western governments is to get people out of cars altogether so as to be better able to control them. EV evangelists are simply the useful idiots used as their shills.

#PaulBurgess #Science #EVs #Climate #ClimateAlarmism #CO2 #Petrol #UK #Diesel #ElectricVehicles #Costs

Share