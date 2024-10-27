According to Perplexity, “John Robson is a prominent Canadian historian, journalist, and documentary filmmaker, currently serving as the Executive Director of the Climate Discussion Nexus (CDN). He holds a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Texas at Austin and has extensive experience in academia, policy analysis, and media. Robson has contributed to various publications, including the National Post, Epoch Times, and Loonie Politics, and is also an adjunct professor at Augustine College.

Robson has a wry sense of humor and packs a lot of facts in a short video. He's engaging academic. Check it out:

I particularly like Robson's takedown of this headline and story from the UK Independent (click to read):

As Robson reveals, this story and several others like it fail to mention the risk estimates are based on the IPCC's wild-assed RCP 8.5 guesses. RCP stands for “Representative Concentration Pathways” which reprresent a possible range of radiative forcing values in the year 2100 (as if anyone could porject 75 years out). RCP 8.5 is the absolute crazy worst case scenario, as shown in this chart:

And, the media geniuses wonder why no one trusts them or any of our major institutions anymore!

