A Denverite article explains everything about EVs and the car snobs we helped buy the virtue-signaling machines:

Last August and September, demand for electric vehicles skyrocketed as customers rushed to take advantage of federal subsidies before they expired. The federal perks, which were eliminated under President Donald Trump, had offered up to $7,500 off the purchase price of EVs. The effects were dramatic: Nationally, the floor has fallen out of demand for EVs. But Colorado continues to offer its own incentives…

Currently, just about 4% of vehicles on the road in Colorado are EVs or plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). And, overall, new EV registrations have plunged by 64% compared to early 2025, The Colorado Sun reported. But the state still offers a few incentives, hoping to entice a larger share of buyers into EVs… Up to $3,250 in tax credits for vehicles with a list price up to $35,000.

Up to $750 in credits for more expensive cars — those with MSRPs up to $80,000. There are other incentives for cheaper used EVs and for people looking to ditch their old gas car for a newer EV, too. The state’s Vehicle Exchange Program (VXC) received an update shortly after federal subsidies ended last year. The program allows lower-income residents to trade in old gas cars for EV discounts… Buyers must be Colorado residents who either participate in a government assistance program or earn less than 80% of their county’s median income.

Buyers must trade in a gas car that is at least 12 years old.

The program offers a $6,000 rebate for leasing or buying a used EV, or $9,000 for new ones. State budget constraints have led to a reduction in some incentives, however. The $750 credit for more expensive EVs used to be as much as $5,000. Still, Colorado is one of the leading states in EV incentives. Of the more than 30 states still offering incentives, Colorado’s VXC program is among the most generous…

What are buyers saying? Janell Bartlett and Dave Barnes bought their EVs for different reasons. “I’m a bit of a car snob,” said Bartlett, 45, who bought three EVs in succession because she likes the instant power and torque. Dave Barnes, a 77-year-old Denver resident living in the Berkeley neighborhood, enjoys his Volkswagen ID.4 simply because it’s electric, and because he and his wife have always had a thing for German cars, having owned an Audi previously. They bought back in 2022, but a lapse in federal subsidies meant they paid retail price — $51,000 for Barnes’ Volkswagen. Both are worried about depreciation. Most cars lose value over time, but it’s especially pronounced for EVs. Barnes said his ID.4 has lost about 50% of its resale value in four years. Bartlett’s solution is to shop used, but even she is worried about her Taycan losing further value. And that depreciation may soon accelerate. Nationwide, hundreds of thousands of leases are expiring on relatively recent EVs. Some 300,000 could be coming back to dealers this year, and another 600,000 in 2027, according to Cox Automotive data cited by The New York Times. A glut of new vehicles entering the used market, plus low demand, means now may be a good time to buy, and later may be even better.

Get it? Rapid depreciation is your friend if you are a Taycan-owning car snob. It’s just sad the taxpayers aren’t giving you more money to compensate for it! The cognitive dissonance on full display in this story is quite remarkable.

It starts with the whining, over Trump cutting off subsidies to car snobs to buy EVs almost no one but them really wants. Along the way, we learn Colorado politicians suppose the best way to help poor people is to buy them EVs. Then, it concludes the trip by noting the ballyhooed demand for EVS was sustained not only by subsidies, but leases that locked in takers.

The whole EV thing is shambles, a con only possible in certain elite neighborhoods such as Colorado has become.

#Colorado #EVs #EV #Depreciation #Subsidies #Demand

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