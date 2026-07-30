Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

All the buyers of the eventual battery failing flame throwers get what they bought - a wasted expense and poor investment choice. No bailouts. No more subsidies. They wasted their own money and I don’t want to pay for it.

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Esborogardius Antoniopolus's avatar
Esborogardius Antoniopolus
1h

I am not an American, but I visited and know enough about American geography to think that Colorado, with its vast desert valleys and snow moutain passes is not exactly the best place, survival-wise, to trust your life to an electric car. And yet, Colorado's taxpayers are forced to pay for one the most generous subsides programs?

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