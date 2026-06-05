Jo Nova is on the Commies’ case. No, I’m not talking about Commietown a/k/a New York City. I’m speaking of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that greenies like to cite as a Paris Agreement adopter. It’s all fake, of course, as the Wall Street Journal also notes, but what’s interesting is that some greenies are starting to notice, as a lengthy article in Carbon Brief illustrates.

Here is a nice Perplexity summary of the critical parts of the article:

Based on the Carbon Brief article and corroborating WSJ reporting, here are the key highlights showing how the CCP is manipulating carbon accounting to fake compliance with the Paris Agreement: The Core Scandal: China “Cooks the Books” on Carbon: Sudden “Achievement” After Admitting Failure Last September, China’s own Ministry of Ecology and Environment head admitted “controlling carbon emission intensity is challenging” Earlier official numbers showed only a 12.4% reduction in carbon intensity from 2020-2025—far short of the 18% goal Suddenly in March 2026, China reported a 17.7% reduction, just shy of the 18% target Retrospective Metric Change China made a retrospective change to how it measures carbon intensity without officially defining the methodology This change halved the apparent growth in CO₂ emissions over the past five years Previously, emissions appeared to rise 14% from 2020-2025 New measure: emissions appear to rise only 7% Germany-Sized Gap in Emissions The revision creates a gap of 700 million tonnes of CO₂ per year—equivalent to total emissions of Germany or South Korea Carbon Brief identifies this as 730 million tonnes annually How the Accounting Was Manipulated Previously, China factored in all fossil-fuel consumption when calculating carbon intensity The new metric excludes some emissions from non-energy use of fossil fuels, particularly in the chemicals sector China’s chemical industry has grown rapidly, driving large fossil-fuel demand The scope change includes industrial-process emissions while excluding chemicals sector emissions

Unexplained Residual Gap Even accounting for the scope change, there’s still a 380 million tonnes of CO₂ discrepancy that the data cannot explain This suggests additional manipulation beyond just redefining the metric Paris Agreement Loophole Creation Under the old measure, China would have needed actual emissions cuts to meet 2030 Paris pledges Under the new measure, China could meet its 2030 carbon-intensity pledge even if emissions keep rising The change effectively makes targets easier to meet without real climate action Gulling Western Activists WSJ explicitly states: “Beijing isn’t above cooking its carbon books to gull Western activists into thinking it is [acting on climate]” Unlike the West, China “isn’t willing to sacrifice its economy to meet its climate pledges” but manipulates statistics instead Transparency Avoidance China has never officially defined how it measures carbon intensity The retrospective change creates ambiguity in definitions and lags in detailed emissions inventories This creates room for overstatement of progress while making outside verification harder Continued Coal Expansion Despite claiming climate leadership, new coal plants hit a 10-year global high in 2025 China is the world’s largest source of climate-changing gases The article concludes this is not about clean energy progress—it’s about presenting a favorable scorecard that the underlying emissions reality supports while maintaining the appearance of honoring Paris Agreement commitments. The CCP is using accounting manipulation rather than actual emissions reductions to claim climate leadership.

Ai services tend to be biased toward trendy causes such as climate change, so the concluding paragraph suggests it’s just about looking better, but the reality is that all commies lie with abandon and that’s exactly what Carbon Brief has exposed, even it intended to avoid spill that truth.

#China #Communists #CCP #Lies #CarbonBrief #ParisAgreement

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