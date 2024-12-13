John Cadogan isn’t impressed. He’s seldom impressed, of course, because he has a strong aversion to BS and it seems to be everywhere today and one cannot walk through the political pasture without stepping into it.

This time it’s about a silly and deceptive effort by an Australian EV group to claim great interest in the things. Cadogan rips their sales report into tiny pieces and throws the resulting confetti into the wind. Enjoy it but be warned the language is not for the faint of heart:

Cadogan illustrates what we instinctively know from watching what’s happpening on the ground; the EV hype is nothing more than politically correct bollocks.

