Our son and grandaughter just left for a 2+ hour drive to the airport and 5-hour flight back to California after spending six days with us celebrating Christmas. It could not have been a better visit and family get-together, but it started out rough because they didn’t get into the airport until late last Friday night and, by the time they got there, all the all-wheel drive vehicles had already been rented. So, they ended up with a front-wheel drive Toyota Corolla and it took them 3-4 hours to get to our home, arriving at 4 AM after some harrowing driving in new-fallen snow.

Would you want to be driving an EV in this situation? Or, in the dark at 3 AM? Image generated by Grok.

That was stressful for my son, to say the least, but imagine if he had to rent an EV. He’d have had not only the stress of driving in 3 inches of snow, but also range anxiety. Would he make it all the way? There are no charging stations in our neck of the woods except for an almost never-used one on Main Street, where we live. It was cold, and there were no hotels along the last 30 miles of the trip. Cold also reduces battery life, and if he got stuck or ran out of charge along those 30 miles, he’d have to hope someone with a truck or SUV would come along to rescue them. Talk about worries!

The MacMaster addresses range anxiety of a less serious sort in this video; which I especially enjoyed very much because it speaks to the practicalities that go largely dismissed by EV proponents:

Yes, Virginia, there is such a thing as range anxiety, and it's as real as could be!

