Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gary's avatar
Gary
43m

The weight issue is over stated. Google the weight of the most popular EV in the U.S., the Tesla Model Y, and the most popular vehicle, a Ford F-150. If you’re going to complain about extra stress on roads from a “heavy” EV, let’s talk about pickups and large SUVs.

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