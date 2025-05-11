Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
12m

Remove the free taxer money and there is no market and no industry - go figure . . . A product that does not fit the general public’s need yet needs the general public’s support! EV owners now need to own their problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture