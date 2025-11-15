Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars does a deep dive into EV sales in the UK and finds that EV sales peaked 1-2 years ago. The market there is already largely saturated, and it’s only a matter of time before more and more EV models are discontinued.

The lesson: government mandates do not make a market. The EV market, such as it is, is crashing bigly. Several models are already in negative sales territory. It’s a 21-minute video, so you may want to skip around a bit. Geoff summarizes beginning at the 19-minute mark, after seeing some of the early examples he offers, but his data is conclusive: the EV evangelists are lying.

#UK #GeoffBuysCars #EVs #Sales #Registrations #EVmarket

Share