If you want to understand the insanity of government EV mandates that we have, thankfully, avoided in the U.S. thanks to Trump, you only need to watch the first few minutes of this Barrie Crampton video. He destoys the EV hype and lays out exactly the UK and most Eurpean governments have boxed in their auto industries and created crazy markets where auto dealers have to register EVs just to essentially give them away so they can sell cars with internal combustion engines that buyers really want.

It is a totally bizarre world fashioned out of government interference and it’s on the brink of collapse:

Thank God we have avoided this so far, but it is what Joe Biden’s controllers wanted for us. Meanwhile, the UK and the EU are already trying to find a way out of the mess they created, although they’d be just as happy for no one but themselves to drive, of course. Scary stuff!

#UK #EVs #EVmandates #UsedCars #Diesel #Trump

