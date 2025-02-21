The EV hype continues unabated even as everyone is running away from them. Two videos explain, one from Geoff Buys Cars on the hype and the other from John Cadogan, Auto Expert, who slices and dices with the facts on what’s happening.

Geoff notes how car magazines have turned into nothing but EV propaganda, as if the government was paying them or something…

Cadogan, always the irascible curmudgeon that he is, looks at what car makers are doing, not what they say or the government tells them to say:

These two videos tell the whole EV story, which is a case of ‘flash in the pan’ political correctness combined with shoddy journalism, all pushed by government.

#GeoffBuysCars #JohnCadogan #EVs

