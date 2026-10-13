Stache profiles two recent EV fires at car dealerships. Here is a 4-minute video covering the latest:
And this is a 5-minute video of another fire on this past Friday:
Battery fires are the issue that won’t go away and won’t go out!
#FortWorth #EVs #Texas #BatteryFires #StacheDTraining #Oklahoma
Several businesses and hotels in China have started banning electric vehicles from parking in underground car parks.
Electric vehicle fires in underground parking are driven by a process called thermal runaway, which behaves similarly to a chemical reaction rather than a standard fuel fire. When a lithium-ion battery cell fails or overheats (from a defect, physical damage, or charging fault), it generates its own oxygen and internal heat, causing neighboring cells to fail sequentially
This decision comes amid growing concerns over the fire risks associated with EVs. Recent incidents involving spontaneous combustion of EV batteries have prompted these establishments to take precautionary measures.
When will people realize the manufacturing quality control of individual components and the assemblies are more important than speed or cycle duration? These vehicles that catch fire are not compliant with high quality standards. When damage occurs from normal use you just have to ask yourself about the quality of the design. But if you don’t want your car to burn up just don’t buy electric!