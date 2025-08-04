This excellent video explains why EV fires are so much more dangerous than the internal combustion engine versions and, also, why ocean shipping companies such as Matson are now saying “We’re leaving, if you’re EVing.”

One of the reasons EV fires are so dangerous is that they can literally burn underwater and, of course, there are the hazardous materials released that make it difficult to even get close to the fires.

There is much more, of course, as you might expect when two firefighters get togerther and talk.

#Matson #EVs #EVfires #Shipping

