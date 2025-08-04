EV Fires Are No Ordinary Car Fires and Ocean Shipping Companies Are No Saying "We're Leaving, If You're EVing."
This excellent video explains why EV fires are so much more dangerous than the internal combustion engine versions and, also, why ocean shipping companies such as Matson are now saying “We’re leaving, if you’re EVing.”
One of the reasons EV fires are so dangerous is that they can literally burn underwater and, of course, there are the hazardous materials released that make it difficult to even get close to the fires.
There is much more, of course, as you might expect when two firefighters get togerther and talk.
#Matson #EVs #EVfires #Shipping
July 22, 2025: U.S. San Francisco-based shipping and navigation services company Matson announced in a letter to customers a halt to all shipments of electric vehicles, effective immediately.
"Due to increasing concern for the safety of transporting vehicles powered by large lithium-ion batteries, Matson is suspending acceptance of used or new electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles for transport aboard its vessels. Effective immediately, we have ceased accepting new bookings for these shipments to/from all trades," the letter stated.
The move comes weeks after the Morning Midas sank in the Pacific Ocean when lithium batteries used to power EVs spontaneously combusted, engulfing the ship in flames. All crew was safely evacuated as the ship foundered before finally sinking to the bottom of the sea along with its cargo consisting of 70 battery EVs and 700 hybrid cars.