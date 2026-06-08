Stache has another superb 4-minute video up on the subject of EV battery fires, demonstrating that EV fires are anything but ordinary car fires:

EV evangelists want us to believe EV fires are no big deal but notice the intensity, the inability of conventional means to deal with them, and the fact these fires erupt for no reason at all.

#StacheDTraining #EVs #Batteries #Runaway #Fires #BatteryFires

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