EV Fire Risk Is Yielding More Recalls As the Industry Plays Chinese Roulette by Buying Batteries from that Communist Country
The MGUY explains the problem with outsourcing EV battery manufacturing to Communist China in this very informative 10-minute video:
Enjoy and learn! And, note how manufacturers are now telling buyers not to charge about 70% of capacity, which greatly reduces range, of course.
Aren’t all EV batteries susceptible to this danger, simply by design, though poor quality control exacerbates it?
I agree these Evs are not for everyone and come with fire risks. We have had vehicles self igniting while charging, shipping going down through fires, bus depots aflame, airport and residential parking causing deaths through ev fires, firefighting services in a quandary as to how to deal with these fires, battery recycling centres going up in smoke and large battery storage facilities ablaze. I have not yet seen a report of a Chinese battery manufacturing plant going up in smoke???🤔