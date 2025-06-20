Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars addresses the complaints from EV evangelists about his sharing of EV facts:

This is a great overview of all the problems with EVs. It’s only 13 minutes long but captures everything EV virtue signalers are desperate to deny. Geoff also understands what the top-down state planning associated with EV mandates is all about: namely, control of us. It is statism on parade, but Geoff rains all over it!

#UK #GeoffBuysCars #EVCharging #EVs #EVmandates #Statism #Control

