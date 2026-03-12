Barry Crampton is a British used car dealer who offers a podcast where he regularly debunks EV mythology. He just did an excellent 10-minute video exposing the lies and, especially, the idea that the reason EVs are not selling is due to “misinformation.” The EV evangelists, of course, want the government to step in and correct the non-misinformation with another attack on free speech. Such as the condescending attitude of the elites pushing EVs.

Barry is not for everyone because he’s a rather cynical bloke, but he nails it with this one, and cynicism is something we need a lot more of today, given the failures of our major institutions and the implosion of the UK for instance

Enjoy, and, by the way, a loyal reader just sent me this example of some EV marketing here in the U.S., which reeks of desperation. What’s especially revealing about the website, is that no one puts their name on it! There is only a half-completed website, nothing about the group behind it, and just a generic sort of email address. Who is it? An industry group? An EV true-believer? A special-interest NGO? All we know is that it’s an attempt to fight a losing battle against well-informed car buyers who know exactly why they don’t want EVs

