The MGUY digs still deeper into the saga of extraordinary EV depreciation. He keys in battery issues and the unexpected consequences of government interference in the car market. EV mandates, when in place, only serve to increase the value of used conventional vehicles and lower that of EVs that cost more new.

The stats are overwhelming and show the mandates are accomplishing precisely nothing except to lower the value of your new EV faster than a “plummeting hippopotamus.:

This is just another instance of how governments can never do anything as well as markets, of course. Markets can adjust quickly. Governments can only fail miserably.

#MGUY #EVs #Depreciation #Batteries #Leaf

Share