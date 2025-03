Here’s another update from MGUY on the reasons EVs are going nowhere in particular. You’ll recall he’s that Brit engineer and lawyer turned Youtuber who decided he preferred a life down under.

This time he takes a look at EV depreciation and finds it to be a killer:

Note how depreciation is not only destroying the new EV car market but also the used EV car market, the two being integrally related, of course.

